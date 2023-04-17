Bull Valley man found by firefighters following brush fire identified

The McHenry County Coroner’s Office identified the Bull Valley man found dead following a fire Thursday as Donald Metivier, 83.

An autopsy was performed on Monday morning. Toxicology and cause of death are currently pending, according to a news release from Coroner Michael Rein.

The coroner’s office was called about 3:30 p.m. April 13 by the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District to investigate the death, according to the release.

Firefighters responded at 3:02 p.m. that day for the report of a brush fire at 413 Cold Springs Road and discovered Metivier, whose body was partially burned. Several small fires, apparently controlled burns, were also found on the property, according to the Bull Valley Police Department.

The coroner’s office, Bull Valley police and Woodstock fire continue to investigate the death, which Bull Valley Police Chief Tracy Dickens said did not appear suspicious.