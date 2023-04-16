One dead following Bull Valley brush fire

Police in Bull Valley are investigating the death of a resident found following a brush fire Thursday, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Chief of Police Tracy Dickens was not immediately available.

According to a Woodstock Fire/Rescue Department spokesman, firefighters responded at about 3:02 p.m. Thursday to a brush fire at 413 Cold Springs Road. The fire was called in to police by a resident on the 500 block of Cold Springs Road, according to the Bull Valley Police Department Facebook post.

The caller told police the smoke was coming from a wooded area of a neighbor’s house, according to the post.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock firefighters responded and discovered several small areas of what appeared to be controlled burns. Upon further investigation, an “elderly male” was found deceased and partially burned by one of the fires, according to the post.

The Bull Valley Police were then called for further investigation. The death appears to be accidental but is still under investigation pending an autopsy of the victim, according to the post.