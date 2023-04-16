Crystal Lake Park District awarded grant for tree planting

The Crystal Lake Park District was awarded a $15,000 grant for planting trees by the U.S. Department of Agriculture through the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Urban and Community Forestry Partner Grant Program.

The program is administered by the Morton Arboretum and the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

The grant funds will be used toward the purchase, installation, care and maintenance of 75 trees, according to a news release.

The Crystal Lake Park District is providing match funding to meet the goal for 75 new trees within the parks. Tree plantings will focus on native species that are well-suited for the parks. The trees will be planted in the fall and next spring.