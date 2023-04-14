Woodstock man gets 6 1/2 years in prison for 5th DUI

A Woodstock man has been sentenced to six and a half years in prison after pleading guilty in February to his fifth drunken-driving offense, McHenry County court records show.

Adon M. Castaneda, 39, entered a blind guilty plea in February to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol. The blind plea meant Castaneda did not know what sentence McHenry County Judge James Cowlin would give him on Thursday.

The charge is a Class 1 felony, which can carry a sentence of four to 15 years in prison but also is probational.

In exchange for his guilty plea, an additional count of aggravated driving under the influence as well as traffic citations against Castaneda were dismissed, court records show.

According to the traffic citations, at 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, 2021, Castaneda was driving a silver Ford Escort west on Kishwaukee Valley Road at Hiawatha Lane outside Woodstock when he made an improper lane change, causing a personal injury crash.

His past DUI violations occurred in 2002, 2004 and 2010 in Walworth County, Wisconsin. He also had a violation in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, in 2017, according to the indictment.

Castaneda must serve at least 50% of the prison sentence and will receive credit for 178 days in custody and another 18 days for 36 days engaged in a self-improvement program, volunteer work or work assignments, according to the sentencing order.

Cowlin ruled that the offense was committed as a result of alcohol abuse and recommended he get placed in a substance abuse program while incarcerated. It is up to the Illinois Department of Corrections on his ultimate placement.