Woodstock man pleads guilty to 5th DUI

A Woodstock man pleaded guilty Thursday to committing his fifth drunken-driving offense, according to documents in the McHenry County courthouse.

Adon M. Castaneda, 39, entered a blind guilty plea to aggravated driving under the influence of alcohol while he had four prior violations for driving under the influence, a Class 1 felony.

A blind plea means Castaneda does not know what his sentence will be.

In exchange for the guilty plea, an additional count of aggravated driving under the influence as well as traffic citations were dismissed.

According to the traffic citations, at 8:15 p.m. Aug. 22, 2021, Castaneda, driving a silver Ford Escort, was westbound on Kishwaukee Valley Road at Hiawatha Lane outside Woodstock when he made an improper lane change, causing a personal injury crash.

Castaneda had been out of the McHenry County jail and wearing an alcohol monitor on his ankle since April 26. He posted $5,000, the required 10% of a $50,000, when he was released, according to court documents.

After entering his guilty plea, his bond was revoked and he was sent back to the custody of the jail.

He faces between four and 15 years in prison when sentenced by McHenry County Judge James Cowlin on April 13.

His past DUI violations occurred in 2002, 2004 and 2010 in Walworth County, Wisconsin. He also had a violation in Milwaukee County, Wisconsin, in 2017, according to the indictment.

Castaneda’s attorney declined to comment when reached by phone Thursday.