Crystal Lake police seek driver of stolen car that crashed into homes, other cars

The Crystal Lake Police Department is seeking the driver of a stolen Chrysler 200 sedan who fled the scene after crashing into a home very shortly after midnight Monday.

According to police, at about 12:10 a.m. Monday, the Chrysler was traveling west on Route 176 near Commerce Drive in Crystal Lake when an officer attempted a traffic stop. The driver fled the stop and the officer did not pursue the vehicle.

The car found “moments later” after it crashed into a home on the zero to 100 block of Lincoln Parkway, according to a news release. The driver had fled on foot.

The Chrysler, reported stolen from Beloit, Wisconsin, also crashed into three other vehicles and another residence before it stopped, according to the release. No injuries were reported and a portion of Lincoln Parkway was shut down for about two hours while emergency crews worked the scene, police said.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office, the Algonquin Police Department, and the Cary Police Department assisted in the investigation, police said.

The Crystal Lake Police Department asks anyone who may have information related to the incident to contact them at 815-356-3620 or by texting the word CLPDTIP along with the tip information to 847411 (tip411).