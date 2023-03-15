Boys and girls basketball: Woodstock will host KRC 3-Point Showdown on Sunday

The IHSA discontinued its 3-Point Showdown at boys and girls basketball state tournaments, but the Kishwaukee River Conference is bringing back one of its own.
Woodstock will host the KRC 3-Point Showdown at 5 p.m. Sunday, with four shooters invited from each of the six schools’ boys and girls teams to compete.
“One of our boys basketball players works at Harvard Ford and they are sponsoring the event,” Woodstock athletic director Al Baker said. “It will be a fun event for the kids.”
There is no charge for admission. Harvard Ford will provide pizza and T-shirts for the participants and plaques for the winners.