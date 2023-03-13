McHenry County grand jury indictments for the week of Feb. 27, 2023

Information in grand jury reports is obtained from the McHenry County courthouse. Individuals who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
A McHenry County grand jury indicted these people on the following charges:
Marcus A. Eagan, 34, of the 5000 block of Prairie Avenue, McHenry; disorderly conduct for filing a false report.
Eagan also was indicted separately on possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Nicholas A. Soto, 38, of the 600 block of Devonshire Lane, Crystal Lake; two counts of retail theft with a previous conviction, retail theft of property worth more than $300 and theft of services.
Ray Castro, 18, of the 200 block of Townline Avenue, South Beloit; armed robbery, aggravated robbery, burglary, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and possession of a firearm while younger than 18.
Zeporrah L. Person, 21, of the 2100 block of South Wabash Avenue, Chicago; forgery and two counts of deceptive practices.
Amber M. Willson, 20, of the 9600 block of Tulley Avenue, Oak Lawn; forgery and two counts of deceptive practices.
Amanda R. Rasmussen, 31, of the 7900 block of Bayview Road, Wonder Lake; possession of and possession with intent to deliver less than 15 grams of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a police officer.
Heather A. Zamet, 30, of the 200 block of Indian Trail, Lake in the Hills; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jimmy D. Conrad, 36, of the 700 block of Phoenix Street, Delavan, Wisconsin; burglary and obstructing justice.
Calan S. Willwerth, 27, of the 11700 block of Kenneth Avenue, Huntley; aggravated driving under the influence with a suspended license, driving under the influence of alcohol, obstructing justice and driving with a suspended license.
Michael J. Miller, 46, of the 300 block of Crystal Lake Road, Lake in the Hills; obstructing justice, driving under the influence of alcohol, failing to yield to an emergency vehicle and possession of unsecured marijuana in a vehicle.
Edgar Flores, 32, of the 100 block of Dundee Road, Barrington Hills; possession of and possession with intent to deliver 500 to 2,000 grams of marijuana, as well as possession of five to 20 marijuana plants.
Maria E. Bell, 44, of the 1700 block of Low Avenue, McHenry; identity theft of a person age 60 or older and theft of $10,000 to $100,000.
David Gutierrez, 33, of the 1500 block of Birch Avenue, Hanover Park; possession with intent to deliver 30 to 500 grams of marijuana, possession of 30 to 100 grams of marijuana, and possession of psilocybin and lisdexamfetamine.
Dylan P. Wetzel-Connor, 24, of the 4600 block of William Street, Johnsburg; possession with intent to deliver 1 to 15 grams of cocaine, possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, two counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting police officers and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Recie E. Alderson, 19, of the 400 block of Rogers Street, Downers Grove; possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Erik M. Taylor, 40, of the 100 block of South Street, Sharon, Wisconsin; aggravated battery to a police officer, resisting a police officer and driving with a revoked license.