Wisconsin man charged with robbing Woodstock gas station at gunpoint

An 18-year-old man is facing charges related to the robbery of a Woodstock gas station, according to court records.

Ray Castro, of South Beloit, Wisconsin, is charged with armed robbery, a Class X felony, as well as aggravated robbery, burglary, two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm due to his age, according to charges filed by the McHenry County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Castro is accused of robbing the Circle K in Woodstock at gunpoint in July, taking cash, court records show. The robbery happened before Castro was 18.

Castro, who is being represented by a previously appointed public defender, was charged Wednesday, according to court records. His bond hearing is scheduled for Tuesday.

If convicted of the Class X felony, Castro faces six to 30 years in prison. The charge is not probational.

Castro remained in the McHenry County jail as of Friday, the jail log shows. He would need to post 10% of a $250,000 bond, court records show.