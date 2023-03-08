Wrestling: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

First Team
Lower Weights
Dominic Ducato, Jacobs, sr.
Ducato (113 pounds) returns to the first team after capping his high school career with a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament at 113 pounds, making his second IHSA state appearance. He finished with a 35-3 record, won regional and sectional titles and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors.
Andrew Alvarado, Marian Central, so.
Alvarado (113 pounds) made a big jump for the Hurricanes as a sophomore, finishing fifth at the Class 1A state tournament after winning regional and sectional titles. With a 21-10 record, Alvarado will be a major returner for Marian Central next season.
Tyler Evans, Prairie Ridge, sr.
Evans (120) moved up to the first team from last season’s second team after ending his high school career with a third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament. He ended the season with a regional title, a 46-5 record and All-FVC honors.
Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, so.
Nelson (126) picked up right where he left off his freshman season, staying on the first team and earning his second state runner-up medal, this time in the Class 1A tournament. He won a regional title and finished with a 46-3 record and should continue his contention as one of the best wrestlers in the state.
Vance Williams, Marian Central, so.
Williams (132) improved on his fourth-place finish at last season’s state tournament by taking the runner-up spot in Class 1A this year. After winning a regional title and ending the year with a 41-8 record, Williams will join Alvarado in bringing back experience for the Hurricanes.
James Wright, Jacobs, sr.
Wright (132) jumped up to the first team this year from the second team after placing sixth at the Class 3A state tournament. He ended his high school career with a regional title and a 41-7 record this season, earning All-FVC honors.
Middle Weights
Ethan Struck, Marian Central, sr.
Struck (152) made his lone season with the Hurricanes count, taking fourth at the Class 1A state tournament and anchoring the heart of a deep Hurricanes lineup. He won a regional title and ended the season with a 37-15 record.
Max Astacio, Marian Central, jr.
Astacio (160) showed off his growth this season by qualifying for the IHSA state tournament for the first time after qualifying for the IWCOA state tournament in 2021. He took fifth in the Class 1A state tournament to finish this season with a regional title and a 42-10 record.
Ben Butler, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Butler (160) ended his high school career by placing for the first time at the state tournament, taking fifth in Class 2A. He won a regional title and helped the Tigers win a team regional title, finishing his season at 38-13.
Chris Moore, McHenry, sr.
Moore (170) finished his decorated career by winning his second state title, earning redemption in Class 3A after losing to Chicago Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly in overtime in last postseason’s Class 3A 160-pound title match. He finished the season 43-0, won regional and sectional titles, earned All-FVC honors and became the first McHenry wrestler to win a state title.
Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, so.
Parks (170) became one of the most exciting young wrestlers in McHenry County, placing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament in his first state qualification. He earned All-FVC honors, won a regional title and ended the season with a 40-8 record.
Upper Weights
Porter Leith, Dundee-Crown, sr.
Leith (195) joined the first team after qualifying for the state tournament for the first time this season. He won a match in the Class 3A wrestlebacks to end his career after winning a regional title and earning All-FVC honors.
Leo Diaz, Crystal Lake Central, sr.
Diaz (285) qualified for the IHSA state tournament for the first time after he qualified for the IWCOA state tournament in 2021. He won a match in the Class 2A wrestlebacks this postseason after winning a regional title and earning All-FVC honors.
Andy Burburijia, Crystal Lake South, jr.
Burburijia (285) made quite the jump this season after qualifying for his first state tournament last season. He finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament this season, ending a season in which he earned All-FVC honors and had a 33-5 record.
Girls
Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, fr.
Slaughter (100) quickly made history by becoming the first Red Raider to place at the IHSA girls state tournament. She finished third at state and ended an impressive first season with a 27-5 record.
Jasmine McCaskel, Richmond-Burton, jr.
McCaskel (140) added her name to the Rockets’ record book by becoming both the first state qualifier to the IHSA girls state tournament and the program’s first state placer. She took fourth at state and ended the season at 16-3.
Second Team
Lower Weights
Ryan Hanson, McHenry, so., 106
Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, so., 106
Adam Pena, Huntley, sr., 126
Greco Rendon, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 126
Marques Merida, Harvard, sr., 132
Middle Weights
Nick Davidson, Marian Central, sr., 138
Pedro Jimenez, McHenry, jr., 145
Brody Rudkin, Richmond-Burton, jr., 145
Charlie Fitzgerald, Marian Central, sr., 145
Upper Weights
Gabe Simpson, Cary-Grove, sr., 182
Zach Canaday, Woodstock, jr., 182
Eddie Solis, Marengo, sr., 195
Riley Vest, Harvard, jr., 220
Joey Ochoa, Hampshire, jr., 285
Girls
Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, so., 110
Perla Lomeli, Dundee-Crown, jr., 140
Honorable Mention
Will Ardson, Hampshire, sr., 220
Jon Barrick, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 195
Zach Carnrite, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 145
Taylor Casey, Huntley, jr., 110
Kaden Combs, Woodstock North, jr., 170
Natalie Corona, McHenry, fr., 145
Matt Gimenez, Crystal Lake South, sr., 160
Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, fr., 106
Kaden Harman, Marian Central, sr., 126
Mailei Hudec, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 170
Austin Lee, Burlington Central, so., 120
Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge, so., 126
TJ Metz, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 182
Markos Mihalopoulos, Huntley, jr., 285
Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, so., 138
Doug Phillips, Burlington Central, jr., 126
Dylan Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, fr., 113
Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, so., 106
Alex Reyna, Richmond-Burton, jr., 182
Reymundo Romo, Harvard, fr., 113
Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, fr., 125
Dimitri Skoulikaris, Hampshire, sr., 182
Niko Skoulikaris, Hampshire, sr., 170
Hunter Smith, Marengo, sr., 220
Xander York, Prairie Ridge, jr., 152