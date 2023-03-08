March 08, 2023
Wrestling: 2023 Northwest Herald All-Area Team

By Michal Dwojak

Richmond-Burton’s Emmett Nelson breaks away from Dakota’s TJ Silva in the 126-pound Class 1A championship match at State Farm Center in Champaign. Nelson was named to the Northwest Herald's All-Area Wrestling First Team for his sophomore season. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

First Team

Lower Weights

Dominic Ducato, Jacobs, sr.

Ducato (113 pounds) returns to the first team after capping his high school career with a third-place finish at the IHSA Class 3A state tournament at 113 pounds, making his second IHSA state appearance. He finished with a 35-3 record, won regional and sectional titles and earned All-Fox Valley Conference honors.

Andrew Alvarado, Marian Central, so.

Alvarado (113 pounds) made a big jump for the Hurricanes as a sophomore, finishing fifth at the Class 1A state tournament after winning regional and sectional titles. With a 21-10 record, Alvarado will be a major returner for Marian Central next season.

Tyler Evans, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Evans (120) moved up to the first team from last season’s second team after ending his high school career with a third-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament. He ended the season with a regional title, a 46-5 record and All-FVC honors.

Emmett Nelson, Richmond-Burton, so.

Nelson (126) picked up right where he left off his freshman season, staying on the first team and earning his second state runner-up medal, this time in the Class 1A tournament. He won a regional title and finished with a 46-3 record and should continue his contention as one of the best wrestlers in the state.

Vance Williams, Marian Central, so.

Williams (132) improved on his fourth-place finish at last season’s state tournament by taking the runner-up spot in Class 1A this year. After winning a regional title and ending the year with a 41-8 record, Williams will join Alvarado in bringing back experience for the Hurricanes.

James Wright, Jacobs, sr.

Wright (132) jumped up to the first team this year from the second team after placing sixth at the Class 3A state tournament. He ended his high school career with a regional title and a 41-7 record this season, earning All-FVC honors.

Middle Weights

Ethan Struck, Marian Central, sr.

Struck (152) made his lone season with the Hurricanes count, taking fourth at the Class 1A state tournament and anchoring the heart of a deep Hurricanes lineup. He won a regional title and ended the season with a 37-15 record.

Max Astacio, Marian Central, jr.

Astacio (160) showed off his growth this season by qualifying for the IHSA state tournament for the first time after qualifying for the IWCOA state tournament in 2021. He took fifth in the Class 1A state tournament to finish this season with a regional title and a 42-10 record.

Ben Butler, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Butler (160) ended his high school career by placing for the first time at the state tournament, taking fifth in Class 2A. He won a regional title and helped the Tigers win a team regional title, finishing his season at 38-13.

Chris Moore, McHenry, sr.

Moore (170) finished his decorated career by winning his second state title, earning redemption in Class 3A after losing to Chicago Mount Carmel’s Colin Kelly in overtime in last postseason’s Class 3A 160-pound title match. He finished the season 43-0, won regional and sectional titles, earned All-FVC honors and became the first McHenry wrestler to win a state title.

Cayden Parks, Crystal Lake Central, so.

Parks (170) became one of the most exciting young wrestlers in McHenry County, placing fourth in the Class 2A state tournament in his first state qualification. He earned All-FVC honors, won a regional title and ended the season with a 40-8 record.

Upper Weights

Porter Leith, Dundee-Crown, sr.

Leith (195) joined the first team after qualifying for the state tournament for the first time this season. He won a match in the Class 3A wrestlebacks to end his career after winning a regional title and earning All-FVC honors.

Leo Diaz, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

Diaz (285) qualified for the IHSA state tournament for the first time after he qualified for the IWCOA state tournament in 2021. He won a match in the Class 2A wrestlebacks this postseason after winning a regional title and earning All-FVC honors.

Andy Burburijia, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Burburijia (285) made quite the jump this season after qualifying for his first state tournament last season. He finished fourth in the Class 2A state tournament this season, ending a season in which he earned All-FVC honors and had a 33-5 record.

Girls

Janiah Slaughter, Huntley, fr.

Slaughter (100) quickly made history by becoming the first Red Raider to place at the IHSA girls state tournament. She finished third at state and ended an impressive first season with a 27-5 record.

Jasmine McCaskel, Richmond-Burton, jr.

McCaskel (140) added her name to the Rockets’ record book by becoming both the first state qualifier to the IHSA girls state tournament and the program’s first state placer. She took fourth at state and ended the season at 16-3.

Second Team

Lower Weights

Ryan Hanson, McHenry, so., 106

Jake Lowitzki, Prairie Ridge, so., 106

Adam Pena, Huntley, sr., 126

Greco Rendon, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 126

Marques Merida, Harvard, sr., 132

Middle Weights

Nick Davidson, Marian Central, sr., 138

Pedro Jimenez, McHenry, jr., 145

Brody Rudkin, Richmond-Burton, jr., 145

Charlie Fitzgerald, Marian Central, sr., 145

Upper Weights

Gabe Simpson, Cary-Grove, sr., 182

Zach Canaday, Woodstock, jr., 182

Eddie Solis, Marengo, sr., 195

Riley Vest, Harvard, jr., 220

Joey Ochoa, Hampshire, jr., 285

Girls

Victoria Macias, Burlington Central, so., 110

Perla Lomeli, Dundee-Crown, jr., 140

Honorable Mention

Will Ardson, Hampshire, sr., 220

Jon Barrick, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 195

Zach Carnrite, Crystal Lake Central, jr., 145

Taylor Casey, Huntley, jr., 110

Kaden Combs, Woodstock North, jr., 170

Natalie Corona, McHenry, fr., 145

Matt Gimenez, Crystal Lake South, sr., 160

Austin Hagevold, Marian Central, fr., 106

Kaden Harman, Marian Central, sr., 126

Mailei Hudec, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 170

Austin Lee, Burlington Central, so., 120

Mikey Meade, Prairie Ridge, so., 126

TJ Metz, Crystal Lake Central, sr., 182

Markos Mihalopoulos, Huntley, jr., 285

Noah Pechotta, Cary-Grove, so., 138

Doug Phillips, Burlington Central, jr., 126

Dylan Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, fr., 113

Payton Ramsey, Crystal Lake Central, so., 106

Alex Reyna, Richmond-Burton, jr., 182

Reymundo Romo, Harvard, fr., 113

Aubrie Rohrbacher, Huntley, fr., 125

Dimitri Skoulikaris, Hampshire, sr., 182

Niko Skoulikaris, Hampshire, sr., 170

Hunter Smith, Marengo, sr., 220

Xander York, Prairie Ridge, jr., 152