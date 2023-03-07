Crystal Lake Central to perform ‘The Addams Family’ for winter musical

Crystal Lake Central High School will perform “The Addams Family - A New Musical” for its winter musical with performances starting Wednesday.

A complimentary matinee performance for older residents citizens will be performed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Performances open to the public will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, as well as 1 p.m. Sunday.

Reservations for the Wednesday complimentary show can be made by calling 815-459-2505, ext. 2200. In order to accommodate additional parking, a shuttle bus will begin running at 12:45 p.m. between the parking lot at Bethany Lutheran Church and Crystal Lake Central.

About 100 Crystal Lake Central students will be involved in the production as part of the cast, pit and crew, according to a news release.

The show tells the story of Wednesday Addams falling in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family, a man her parents have never met, according to the release.

Tickets can be purchased at www.clchstheater.ludus.com.