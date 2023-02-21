Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Marian Central’s Andrew Alvarado

Andrew Alvarado won the 113-pound title at the Class 1A Oregon Sectional on Feb. 11, setting up the Marian Central sophomore for a memorable experience with teammates at the IHSA State Meet at State Farm Center in Champaign.
Alvarado, who transferred from IC Catholic where he also wrestled at state as a freshman, was one of five Hurricanes to advance and compete at the state meet this past weekend. Alvarado placed fifth with a 3-1 decision against Litchfield’s Alex Powell after losing in the semifinals to Farmington’s Keygan Jennings.
Also medaling for Marian were Vance Willams (132 pounds, second place), Ethan Struck (152, fourth) and Max Astacio (160, fifth).
Alvarado’s season continues this week as Marian battles in the Oregon Dual Team Sectional with hopes of advancing to the state finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington.
For his performance, Alvarado was voted the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week by readers. Alvarado took time after a busy weekend in Champaign to answer some questions from sports writer Alex Kantecki about competing at state, his biggest supporters, the hardest part about wrestling and more.
What will you remember the most about this season (so far)?
Alvarado: The bond I’ve built with my teammates and coaches. We’ve done everything together as a team and I’ve really enjoyed the ride so far. The actual wrestling part has been second to that.
What was the best part about the state individual tournament?
Alvarado: Standing on that podium. It’s not where I wanted to place, but it’s better than I did last year and I was happy to be up there. I will be higher on that podium next year.
Who has had the biggest impact on your wrestling career?
Alvarado: I would have to say it’s been my family. My mom and dad for always believing in me and helping me believe in myself, and my sisters for always being in the stands cheering me on. I know that I achieve success in this sport because I really have the support I need at home.
Which one of your teammates really inspires you?
Alvarado: I would have to say all my teammates really inspire me, but my guy Kaden Harman has been there from Day 1. We ride to school every day. We talk about everything, whether it’s about wrestling, school, music. I was out for a few weeks nursing an injury and [Harman] checked in with me everyday, just to make sure my mind was right and I was getting some in type of exercise. He’s a senior and has really been a mentor to me. It’s going to [stink] not having him around next year.
What is something most people don’t know about wrestling?
Alvarado: How demanding wrestling really is. To me it’s not just a sport, it’s a lifestyle. It’s hard to be successful in this sport if you don’t live it everyday. Dieting, exercising, maintaining weight during winter holidays, that’s all just part of it. I would tell someone if they want to experience the most gratifying win in any sport, join wrestling. But be ready to work the hardest you’ve ever have.
Do you have any superstitions before a match?
Alvarado: I have a playlist on Spotify that I have to listen to before any of my matches. I forgot my headphones at home one day and I felt off that whole dual. My music is as important to me as having my shoes in my wrestling bag.
How has your wrestling style or approach changed from last year until now?
Alvarado: I feel like my wrestling IQ has really improved. My coaches really helped me understand that I can win every match I’m in. I don’t have to be the flashiest wrestler, but as long as I wrestle smart and strong, I will win.
If you had to pick a different sport, what would you play?
Alvarado: When I was younger, I dominated in football before I started wrestling year round. I would just start dominating in football again if I didn’t wrestle.
How does the team feel going into sectionals?
Alvarado: Confident and ready to compete. Coaches have a plan for us. If we stick to it, no one is stopping us.