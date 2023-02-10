Man accused in fatal Woodstock fentanyl overdose in custody at McHenry County jail

A man, sought on a $1 million warrant since December and accused of delivering the fatal dose of fentanyl to a woman found dead in Woodstock last year, is now in custody at the McHenry County jail, the jail log shows.

R.J. Thomas Marinas, 33, of Rockford, was arrested by Winnebago County sheriff’s deputies and taken into custody at the McHenry County jail on Tuesday, according to McHenry County court records.

He is being held on $1 million bond and would be required to post 10%, or $100,000, to be released.

Marinas is charged with one count of drug-induced homicide, a class X felony, according to the criminal complaint.

If convicted, he could be sentenced up to 30 years in prison.

Marinas is accused of delivering the fatal dose of fentanyl to Cassandra E. Tomassi, 30, of Belvidere, on or about June 4, according to the complaint.

Tomassi was found dead the following day in a residence she was staying at in Woodstock, Woodstock Detective Sergeant Joshua Fourdyce said at the time the warrant was issued.

Tomassi was described in an obituary as someone who enjoyed being in the outdoors and exploring nature.

“Some of her favorite things to do (were) hiking, kayaking and rock collecting,” according to the obituary. “She also shared her mother’s interest in needlepoint and cross stitch.”

She is survived by her father and brother and was preceded in death by her mother, according to the obituary.

As of Friday, Marinas did not have an attorney listed. He is due in court Tuesday for set a date for a preliminary hearing, according to court document.