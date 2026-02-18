Wondering about that muddy film on your car this morning? ‘Dirty rain’ strikes northern Illinois again

A windshield covered with dirty rain is seen on a car in Crystal Lake Wednesday. (Diana Wallace)

If you woke up feeling like your car needed a bath Wednesday, you’re not imagining it.

That is because a wide swath of northern Illinois was hit with “dirty rain” overnight.

National Weather Service Senior Meteorologist Brett Borchardt confirmed that Wednesday.

“We heard a lot of reports” of dirty rain, Borchardt said.

The mud-like precipitation was caused by wildfires out in states including Oklahoma, Texas and Colorado, Borchardt said, adding that soot, dust and smoke from those wildfires made it out to Illinois. The warmer weather northern Illinois is enjoying also is related to the dirty rain, Borchardt said.

It’s not unusual for wildfires to happen out in the Plains this time of year, Borchardt said, adding the dirty rain’s journey to Illinois was assisted by a big low-pressure system over Minnesota, which rerouted the particles to Illinois.

“The timing was just right” for dirty rain, Borchardt said.

The weather service doesn’t have an official tracker of dirty rain in Illinois, but Borchardt said it happens maybe three to five times per year, most commonly in the spring and fall.

“It’s kind of a unique phenomenon,” Borchardt said.

More rain is in the forecast Thursday, Borchardt said. But if you give your car a bath Wednesday, you might have to give it another one soon.

Borchardt said another round of dirty rain can’t be ruled out. Conditions are favorable for wildfires in parts of Iowa and Illinois, and particles from wildfires in Iowa could be floating in the air. Winds would likely carry those particles into the area, Borchardt said.

Most of Iowa and all of northern Illinois are under a red flag warning Wednesday. The weather service said conditions will be dry and windy later Wednesday, which can help fires spread.

“Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended,” the weather service said.