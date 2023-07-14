State

More severe weather could be on its way Friday: NWS

Storms bring potential for high winds, hail and heavy rains

By Shaw Local News Network
Dark clouds filled the sky northwest of Sterling on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as storm warnings were posted across the region.

Dark clouds filled the sky northwest of Sterling on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 as storm warnings were posted across the region. (Earleen Hinton/Shaw Media)

Just two days after intense weather spawned at least 11 tornadoes that touched down across Northern Illinois, the region is expected to get hit again with potentially dangerous storms.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe storms beginning later Friday afternoon through the evening.

Residents need to brace for possible damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, according to the NWS.

Torrential downpours also may cause pockets of street flooding.

The stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend, followed by a cooler and drier start to next week, according to the NWS. There may be scattered strong thunderstorms on Saturday.

