More severe weather could be on its way Friday: NWS

Just two days after intense weather spawned at least 11 tornadoes that touched down across Northern Illinois, the region is expected to get hit again with potentially dangerous storms.

The weather service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Kankakee, Livingston, Iroquois, Ford, Cook and Will counties.

The National Weather Service is forecasting severe storms beginning later Friday afternoon through the evening.

Late AM Update: Severe storms still possible later this afternoon through the evening. Main threats include damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out. Torrential downpours may also cause pockets of street flooding. Stay tuned for updates! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/pjkf9aH2n8 — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 14, 2023

Residents need to brace for possible damaging winds and hail. A brief tornado can’t be ruled out, according to the NWS.

Torrential downpours also may cause pockets of street flooding.

The stormy weather pattern will continue into the weekend, followed by a cooler and drier start to next week, according to the NWS. There may be scattered strong thunderstorms on Saturday.