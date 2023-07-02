State

Flash Flood Warning: Northwestern Will County, DuPage County, Cook County

The area might also see some isolated thunderstorms

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

The National Weather Service Chicago has issued a flash flood warning until 1:15 p.m. Sunday for Northwestern Will County, DuPage County, Cook County. (Denise Unland)

“Turn around. Don’t drown.”

That’s the advice the National Weather Weather Service likes to tell folks when it issues a flash flood warning, Casey Sullivan, meteorologist said.

“What we’re experiencing is very heavy rain and an additional 1 to 3 inches on top of the rain that’s already falling. The water can’t run off fast enough; it can’t get into the sewers fast enough.”

—  Casey Sullivan, National Weather Service in Romeoville

Areas that may experience flash flooding include Chicago, Aurora, Joliet, Naperville, Cicero, Hammond, Bolingbrook, Orland Park, Tinley Park, Oak Lawn, Berwyn, Wheaton, Oak Park, Downers Grove, Elmhurst, Lombard, Carol Stream, Romeoville, Plainfield and Calumet City, the National Weather Service said.

The National Weather Service said between 1 to 2 inches have already fallen with 1 to 3 additional inches expected in the above areas.

“What we’re experiencing is very heavy rain and an additional 1 to 3 inches on top of the rain that’s already falling,” Sullivan said. “The water can’t run off fast enough; it can’t get into the sewers fast enough.”

Sullivan said motorists need to be aware and turn around if they see any flooded areas. They should not attempt to drive through them, he said.

“There could be debris in the water,”Sullivan said. “But the main thing is not knowing how deep the water is.”

Sullivan said the area might see some isolated thunderstorms, maybe with an occasional clap of thunder and an occasional “cloud to the ground lightning strike.”

But it’s mostly a heavy rain day, he said.

“The rain will continue until early afternoon,” Sullivan said.

