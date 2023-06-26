State Sen. DeWitte to open second office in St. Charles

State Sen. Don DeWitte, R-St. Charles, has announced the opening of a second district office for the 33rd Senate District at 406 Surrey Woods Drive in St. Charles. The new office will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning July 11.

DeWitte and staff will be on-site Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. The original West Dundee office will remain open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

To celebrate the opening of the office, an open house will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2.

The 33rd Senate District stretches from Lakewood and Lake in the Hills south through Hampshire, Gilberts, Pingree Grove and West Dundee down around Elgin through the west side of St. Charles to the northern end of Batavia.