Wind gusts up to 40 mph expected overnight across northern Illinois, snow possible later this week

By Shaw Local News Network
A storm front surges through the Sauk Valley Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, bringing drenching rains, high winds and visibility problems. First responders were dispatched to many scenes in the area.

A storm front surges through the Sauk Valley in November 2020. (Alex Paschal)

A “cold, soaking rainfall” and winds with gusts up to 40 mph are possible across northern Illinois Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service warned.

A hazardous weather outlook was issued early Tuesday morning for McHenry, Lake, Ogle, Lee, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, La Salle, Kendall, Grundy, Cook and Will counties, advising of a limited wind risk through Monday and the possibility of snow Thursday afternoon through Friday.

Parts of northwestern Illinois – including Lee, Carroll, Whiteside and Bureau counties – also were advised of a “windy and rainy storm system” expected to move into the area Tuesday with gusts between 35 and 45 mph, perhaps reaching 50 mph in places.

That system is expected to continue east toward the Chicago region and then after the rain tapers off Wednesday morning, another steadier cold rain is expected late Wednesday afternoon and evening, the National Weather Service’s Chicago office said in a tweet.

“Very cold conditions” are expected to move in across the region for the upcoming weekend with overnight temperatures in the teens possible and wind chill values forecasted to fall to the single digits, the outlook for northwestern Illinois states.

Snow showers could be seen at the end of the week, the tweet states.

