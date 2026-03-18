Republican Tommy Hanson, left, and Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley (Photos provided to Daily Herald by campaigns)

Democratic U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley and Republican Tommy Hanson appeared headed to victory in their respective 5th District primaries, setting up another showdown between the two Chicagoans.

With an estimated 14% of Democratic ballots counted, Quigley had 11,418 votes, or 71%. Matt Conroy had 2,493 votes, Ellen Corley had 1,659 votes and Anthony Michael Tamez had 509 votes, according to unofficial results.

In the Republican primary, Hanson had 6,173 votes, or about 73%. Barry Wicker had 1,397 votes and Kimball Ladien had 941 votes.

The rematch has become something of a regular event. Quigley, who has held the seat since 2009, has faced Hanson in the last four elections. In each contest, he has resoundingly defeated his Republican challenger, with percentages ranging from 69% to 76%.

Quigley easily handled his three challengers, one of whom, Tamez, didn’t bother to show up for candidate forums or endorsement interviews.

Both Conroy and Corley attacked Quigley for receiving AIPAC money and supporting Israel, but Quigley countered by touting his experience and his ability to funnel federal dollars to local projects, including Barrington’s Wastewater Treatment Plant and Mount Prospect’s pedestrian bridge from Meadows to Melas Park.

Hanson, a commercial real estate broker, advertised himself as a noncareer politician who is aligned with President Donald Trump and is focused on fiscal issues.

He easily defeated Wicker, who emphasized his 10 years in financial institutions and a background as a licensed engineer, and Ladien, a psychiatrist who claimed an ability to bring people together.

The 5th District includes parts of Cook and Lake counties.

https://www.dailyherald.com/20260317/news/quigley-hanson-appear-headed-for-rematch-in-5th-congressional-district/