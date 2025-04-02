Whiteside County voters approve public safety sales tax

MORRISON — Whiteside County voters have approved a public safety sales tax to help fund the county’s 911 emergency dispatch center.

According to unofficial vote totals, the measure passed with 55% approval on a vote count of 3,667 yes votes to 2907 no votes. A total of 37,881 registered voters reside in the county. With 6,822 votes cast, voter turnout on the measure came in at 18%.

Residents were asked in November to consider the same 0.5% public safety sales tax but the measure failed after 65.85% of voters said no.

The sales tax will add an additional 50 cents for every $100 that shoppers spend on general merchandise in Whiteside County. The tax will not apply to groceries or items that must be titled or registered by a state agency, including watercraft, aircraft, trailers, mobile homes, qualifying drugs (including over-the-counter medications and vitamins) and medical appliances.

Amy Robbins, the county administrator for Whiteside County, said dispatch services cost $1.8 million annually to operate. Outside of radio surcharges, the county and the cities of Sterling and Rock Falls foot the bill. Robbins said there is a deficit of about $500,000 each year.

The tax is estimated to raise an annual $2 million that could only be used for matters of public safety. Any funds left over would be used to buy equipment and radio and software upgrades while allowing for multiagency interaction.