Election 2024: Races to watch in the Sauk Valley

The polls have closed across Illinois. Here are some of the key races our staff is following Tuesday night:

Which Republican will appear on November ballot for state Senate’s 37th District seat?

Locally, three candidates are vying for the Republican nomination to fill the state Senate District 37 seat currently held by state Sen. Win Stoller, R-Germatown Hills. Stoller has represented the 37th District since 2020 but decided not to seek a third term.

[ Watch results come in live here. ]

Candidates running in the Republican primary for that seat are:

Li Arellano Jr. of Dixon, who in May completed eight years of service as Dixon’s mayor;

Chris Bishop of Dixon, a former teacher and wrestling coach, who now is a grain marketing representative for AgPerspective and in his second term as a Dixon city councilman; and

Tim Yager of Geneseo, who worked in the telecom industry and is now a farmer and member of the Henry County Board.

Illinois Senate District 37 includes all of Whiteside and Lee counties, most of Bureau County, and portions of DeKalb, Ogle, Rock Island and La Salle counties.

There is no Democratic candidate.

Who will become Ogle County’s next county coroner?

Two candidates are facing off for the Republican nomination for the Ogle County coroner seat. Christie Cox and Chad Horner are both seeking the nomination to fill the office that will become vacant after current coroner Lou Finch’s term concludes this year. Finch chose not to run for reelection.

Donald Trump, Joe Biden figure to win Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties, but by how much?

With the race for U.S. president all but set between Joe Biden and Donald Trump, it will be interesting to see how both candidates fared in Whiteside, Lee and Ogle counties’ primaries in comparison with the past two presidential elections.

Other contests we’re watching: