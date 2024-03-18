Election 2024: Still deciding how to vote? Look back at our coverage of Tuesday races in McHenry County

There may not be a ton of contested races in McHenry County on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, but voters will still face – and make – important decisions.

The nominations for president are already set, but the 11th Congressional District, which has the largest footprint in the county, has a contested race in both primaries, with Democratic incumbent Bill Foster facing a challenge from Qasim Rashid, and a three-way race on the GOP side between Susan Hathaway-Altman, Jerry Evans and O. Kent Mercado.

Two districts on the McHenry County Board have competitive GOP primaries: In District 7, Paul Thomas of Wonder Lake and Peter Suffield of Woodstock are vying to see who takes on incumbent Democrat Lou Ness in November. In the rematch between incumbent Eric Hendricks of Lake in the Hills and former incumbent Robert “Bob” Nowak of Algonquin in District 3, the GOP primary has a strong chance to determining who ultimately wins that seat, given its Republican leanings – and despite a write-in candidate, Rester Dogboe, getting into the race on the Democratic side.

And there are pocketbook and policy issues: A countywide referendum will determine whether a 0.25% sales tax is imposed on general merchandise to fund the county’s mental health board, with the promise that the property tax that funds the board will go away if the referendum passes. Marengo is also seeking a local sales tax increase, and its park district is asking to expand footprint. Cary is seeking home rule status, and the Harvard Fire Protection District is aiming for a tax limit extension.

