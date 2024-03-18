Election 2024: Still deciding how to vote? Look back at our coverage of Tuesday races in McHenry County

There may not be a ton of contested races in McHenry County on Tuesday’s primary election ballot, but voters will still face – and make – important decisions.
The nominations for president are already set, but the 11th Congressional District, which has the largest footprint in the county, has a contested race in both primaries, with Democratic incumbent Bill Foster facing a challenge from Qasim Rashid, and a three-way race on the GOP side between Susan Hathaway-Altman, Jerry Evans and O. Kent Mercado.
Two districts on the McHenry County Board have competitive GOP primaries: In District 7, Paul Thomas of Wonder Lake and Peter Suffield of Woodstock are vying to see who takes on incumbent Democrat Lou Ness in November. In the rematch between incumbent Eric Hendricks of Lake in the Hills and former incumbent Robert “Bob” Nowak of Algonquin in District 3, the GOP primary has a strong chance to determining who ultimately wins that seat, given its Republican leanings – and despite a write-in candidate, Rester Dogboe, getting into the race on the Democratic side.
And there are pocketbook and policy issues: A countywide referendum will determine whether a 0.25% sales tax is imposed on general merchandise to fund the county’s mental health board, with the promise that the property tax that funds the board will go away if the referendum passes. Marengo is also seeking a local sales tax increase, and its park district is asking to expand footprint. Cary is seeking home rule status, and the Harvard Fire Protection District is aiming for a tax limit extension.
Here’s a look at our coverage of these issues:
Election overviews
- Dearth of candidates: McHenry County voters will see few contested races in March primary
- Nearly 9 in 10 state-level primaries give voters no choice in candidates
- Early voting expands in McHenry County
- First day of early voting is smooth, quiet
- McHenry County GOP PAC pays $30,000 for books from Donald Trump Jr.’s publishing house
- Here’s who filed in McHenry County to run in the 2024 primary
- A return to tradition: Why Illinois primary is moving back to March
- Primary election: What to know about voting in McHenry County
Countywide sales tax referendum
- What you will pay in sales tax if the mental health board sales tax increase is approved by voters
- County vows to lower property tax levy if voters OK sales tax hike
- Voters gain insight on sales tax referendum at forum
- County board set to decide whether to place sales tax question on March ballot
Marengo Park District referendum and city sales tax request
- District asking voters to expand its footprint – and its tax base
- Park district plans to go to referendum to expand boundaries
- Park district eyes referendum to bring in residents across four townships
- City and park district will ask voters for sales tax increase, annexation respectively
Harvard Fire Protection District tax cap extension referendum
McHenry County Board District 3 GOP primary: Eric Hendricks v. Robert ‘Bob’ Nowak
- In County Board District 3, a rematch between Eric Hendricks and Bob Nowak
- Eric Hendricks’ answers to candidate questionnaire
- Bob Nowak’s answers to candidate questionnaire
- Objection filed race over letter left off word in filing documents
- Misspelling won’t bump Nowak from ballot
McHenry County Board District 7 GOP primary: Peter Suffield v. Paul Thomas
- Thomas, Suffield vie for seat held by Democrat Lou Ness
- Peter Suffield’s answers to candidate questionnaire (Thomas did not return questionnaire)
Cary home rule request
- Cary says home rule has “no downside,” but opponents see it as a license to tax
- Cary looks to the future at state of the village presentation
- Cary residents may vote on home rule request on March ballot
11th Congressional District Democratic primary: Bill Foster v. Qasim Rashid
- Foster, Rashid square off over health care votes
- Foster, Rashid have some common ground on Gaza, but plenty of differences
- Labor union pulls endorsement for Rashid, backs Foster
- Democrat challenging Foster again raises more from individual donors, but incumbent takes in more
- Foster, Rashid face off at forum