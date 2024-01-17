McHenry County GOP PAC paid $30,000 for books from Donald Trump Jr.’s publishing house around his fall visit

Donald Trump Jr. attended a McHenry County GOP committee fundraiser on Oct. 27 in Addison. Here he poses with MCGOPAC chair Karen Tirio. (Paul Valade pvalade@dailyherald.)

The McHenry County GOP political action committee spent $30,000 on books from a publishing firm co-founded by Donald Trump Jr. around the time he appeared at the Republican Party committee’s event in October, records show.

The McHenry County GOP PAC which hosted the former president’s son in Addison on Oct. 27, paid Winning Team Publishing $15,000 for books on Oct. 24, and then spent another $15,000 on books from the publisher on Nov. 2, according to newly released campaign spending disclosure documents.

The Winning Team website lists Trump Jr. as co-founder. He also is executive vice president at The Trump Organization, his father’s real estate, hotel and golf business.

Supporters paid $150 to $1,500 to attend the Trump Jr. event, with the highest ticket including a photo opportunity with him and a seat at his table.

At the event, which was open to the media, the younger Trump discussed inflation, which he blamed on President Joe Biden, as well as the war in Ukraine. Trump targeted with his criticism Biden and his son, but also “the weak Republicans” in Washington who vote with Democrats.

“Because they understand it’s easy to actually be a Republican in Washington ... as long as [Democrats] know you will fold when it matters,” he said.

He also told a cheering crowd that he “didn’t realize there were this many sane people in Illinois.”

Winning Team Publishing, its website says, is “the nation’s premier conservative publishing house” which “aims to promote authors who represent the Silent Majority, America First patriots, and liberty minded readers.” Its titles include two coffee table books from former President Trump, including “Letters to Trump” – which cost $99, with a signed version offered for $399 – and “Our Journey Together.”

Among those whose photos are featured on the publisher’s home page are Trump, Trump Jr., U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Kari Lake, who ran for Arizona governor and is now running for U.S. Senate.

Karen Tirio, the chair of MCGOPAC, could not immediately be reached for comment. Tirio is also the chair of the McHenry County Regional Office of Education board of trustees. Her husband Joe Tirio is the McHenry County clerk.

In its campaign disclosures for the final quarter of 2023, MCGOPAC reported just over $41,600 in expenditures, including the $30,000 worth of books, and just under $41,000 in contributions. It ended the quarter with fund balances just below $50,000 on hand, virtually the same as where it started.