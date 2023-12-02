Here’s who’s filed in McHenry County for the 2024 election

McHenry County Chairman Michael Buehler, left, and John Collins, who is running for County Board, file their candidate forms Monday at the McHenry County Clerk's Office in Woodstock. Monday was the first day for candidates to file ahead of the March primaries. (Gregory Shaver)

The list of candidates for next year’s elections began to take shape this week.

Candidates associated with political parties began filing the paperwork needed to run in the March 19 primary – and then if they win there, on the November ballot.

The only competitive primary as of this point at the county level is on the Republican primary ballot for the McHenry County Board in District 7.

U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Bill Foster both faces challengers at the congressional level on the Democratic side. Foster’s district, the 11th congressional, also includes – so far – a three-way race on the Republican side.

Here are the candidates as of the end of the day Friday, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office. Candidates have until the end of the day Monday to file.

Countywide offices

Circuit Court Clerk:

Katherine M. Keefe, Republican (Incumbent)

Coroner:

Michael Rein, Republican (Incumbent)

Auditor:

Shannon Teresi, Republican (Incumbent)

State’s Attorney:

Chairperson:

District 1:

Theresa Meshes, Democrat (Incumbent)

Pat Sullivan, Republican

District 2:

John (Jack) K. Collins, Democrat

John Reinert, Republican (Incumbent)

District 4:

Brian Dean Meyers, Democrat

Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican (Incumbent)

District 5:

Deena Krieger, Republican

District 6:

Carl Kamienski, Republican (Incumbent)

District 7:

Louisett (Lou) Ness, Democrat (Incumbent)

Paul Thomas, Republican

Peter Suffield, Republican

District 8:

Dawn Milarski, Democrat

Tracie Von Bergen, Republican (Incumbent)

District 9:

Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democrat

James A. Kearns, Republican (Incumbent)

Here are the candidates who filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections as of 1:30 p.m. Friday:

McHenry County’s 22nd Circuit Court

Cowlin vacancy

Jennifer L. Johnson, Republican

Wilbrandt vacancy

Suzanne C. Mangiamele, Republican

Illinois House of Representatives

House District 52:

Maria Peterson, Democrat

Martin McLaughlin, Republican (Incumbent)

House District 63:

Mary Mahady, Democrat

House District 64:

Tom Weber, Republican (Incumbent)

House District 66:

Suzanne Ness, Democrat (Incumbent)

Laurie Parman, Republican

House District 69:

Peter Janko, Democrat

Joe Sosnowski, Republican (Incumbent)

House District 70:

Randi Olson, Democrat

Jeff Keicher, Republican (Incumbent)

Congress

9th congressional district:

Michael Donahue, Democrat

Janice D. Schakowsky, Democrat (Incumbent)

10th congressional district:

Brad Schneider, Democrat (Incumbent)

11th congressional district:

Bill Foster, Democrat (Incumbent)

Qasim Rashid, Democrat

Jerry Evans, Republican

Susan Hathaway-Altman, Republican

O. Kent Mercado, Republican

16th congressional district: