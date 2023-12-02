Here’s who’s filed in McHenry County for the 2024 election

The list of candidates for next year’s elections began to take shape this week.
Candidates associated with political parties began filing the paperwork needed to run in the March 19 primary – and then if they win there, on the November ballot.
The only competitive primary as of this point at the county level is on the Republican primary ballot for the McHenry County Board in District 7.
U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Bill Foster both faces challengers at the congressional level on the Democratic side. Foster’s district, the 11th congressional, also includes – so far – a three-way race on the Republican side.
Here are the candidates as of the end of the day Friday, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office. Candidates have until the end of the day Monday to file.
Countywide offices
Circuit Court Clerk:
- Katherine M. Keefe, Republican (Incumbent)
- Michael Rein, Republican (Incumbent)
Auditor:
- Shannon Teresi, Republican (Incumbent)
State’s Attorney:
- Patrick D. Kenneally, Republican (Incumbent)
McHenry County Board
Chairperson:
- Kelli Wegener, Democrat
- Mike Buehler, Republican (Incumbent)
District 1:
- Theresa Meshes, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Pat Sullivan, Republican
District 2:
- John (Jack) K. Collins, Democrat
- John Reinert, Republican (Incumbent)
District 4:
- Brian Dean Meyers, Democrat
- Mike “Shorty” Shorten, Republican (Incumbent)
District 5:
- Deena Krieger, Republican
District 6:
- Carl Kamienski, Republican (Incumbent)
District 7:
- Louisett (Lou) Ness, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Paul Thomas, Republican
- Peter Suffield, Republican
District 8:
- Dawn Milarski, Democrat
- Tracie Von Bergen, Republican (Incumbent)
District 9:
- Dawn Jordi Ellison, Democrat
- James A. Kearns, Republican (Incumbent)
Here are the candidates who filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections as of 1:30 p.m. Friday:
McHenry County’s 22nd Circuit Court
Cowlin vacancy
- Jennifer L. Johnson, Republican
Wilbrandt vacancy
- Suzanne C. Mangiamele, Republican
Illinois House of Representatives
- Maria Peterson, Democrat
- Martin McLaughlin, Republican (Incumbent)
- Mary Mahady, Democrat
- Tom Weber, Republican (Incumbent)
- Suzanne Ness, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Laurie Parman, Republican
- Peter Janko, Democrat
- Joe Sosnowski, Republican (Incumbent)
- Randi Olson, Democrat
- Jeff Keicher, Republican (Incumbent)
Congress
- Michael Donahue, Democrat
- Janice D. Schakowsky, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Brad Schneider, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Bill Foster, Democrat (Incumbent)
- Qasim Rashid, Democrat
- Jerry Evans, Republican
- Susan Hathaway-Altman, Republican
- O. Kent Mercado, Republican
- Darin LaHood, Republican (Incumbent)