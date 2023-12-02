December 02, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportseNewspaperNewsletterFriday Night DriveObituariesEvent CalendarGames and Puzzles

Here’s who’s filed in McHenry County for the 2024 election

By Shaw Local News Network
McHenry County Chairman Michael Buehler, left, and John Collins, who is running for County Board, file their candidate forms on Monday, Nov, 27, 2023, at the McHenry County Clerk's Office in Woodstock. Monday was the first day for candidates to file ahead of the March primaries.

McHenry County Chairman Michael Buehler, left, and John Collins, who is running for County Board, file their candidate forms Monday at the McHenry County Clerk's Office in Woodstock. Monday was the first day for candidates to file ahead of the March primaries. (Gregory Shaver)

The list of candidates for next year’s elections began to take shape this week.

Candidates associated with political parties began filing the paperwork needed to run in the March 19 primary – and then if they win there, on the November ballot.

The only competitive primary as of this point at the county level is on the Republican primary ballot for the McHenry County Board in District 7.

U.S. Reps. Jan Schakowsky and Bill Foster both faces challengers at the congressional level on the Democratic side. Foster’s district, the 11th congressional, also includes – so far – a three-way race on the Republican side.

Here are the candidates as of the end of the day Friday, according to the McHenry County Clerk’s Office. Candidates have until the end of the day Monday to file.

Countywide offices

Circuit Court Clerk:

  • Katherine M. Keefe, Republican (Incumbent)

Coroner:

Auditor:

State’s Attorney:

McHenry County Board

Chairperson:

District 1:

District 2:

  • John (Jack) K. Collins, Democrat
  • John Reinert, Republican (Incumbent)

District 4:

District 5:

  • Deena Krieger, Republican

District 6:

District 7:

District 8:

District 9:

Here are the candidates who filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections as of 1:30 p.m. Friday:

McHenry County’s 22nd Circuit Court

Cowlin vacancy

  • Jennifer L. Johnson, Republican

Wilbrandt vacancy

  • Suzanne C. Mangiamele, Republican

Illinois House of Representatives

House District 52:

House District 63:

  • Mary Mahady, Democrat

House District 64:

House District 66:

House District 69:

  • Peter Janko, Democrat
  • Joe Sosnowski, Republican (Incumbent)

House District 70:

Congress

9th congressional district:

10th congressional district:

11th congressional district:

  • Bill Foster, Democrat (Incumbent)
  • Qasim Rashid, Democrat
  • Jerry Evans, Republican
  • Susan Hathaway-Altman, Republican
  • O. Kent Mercado, Republican

16th congressional district: