Election 2024: What will you pay in sales tax if McHenry County, Marengo referendums pass

Competing campaign signs for and against the proposed sales tax hike line the driveway to the McHenry County Administration Building, an early voting site, in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What will you pay if the McHenry County Mental Health Board sales tax and other referendums pass? It varies by town, but here is a breakdown of various municipalities and the local sales taxes they levy.

Voters countywide will be asked on the March 19 primary ballot whether the county should add a 0.25% sales tax to fund mental health services. In exchange, officials have vowed to remove the property tax levy that funds the McHenry County Mental Health Board. In Marengo, the city is also asking voters to approve a 1% local sales tax.

For general merchandise, shoppers already pay a 6.25% state sales tax and 0.75% Regional Transportation Authority sales tax. Some communities also already have a local sales tax. For municipalities divided between multiple counties, only McHenry County’s portion is listed.

Unincorporated McHenry County:

Current: 7%

With proposed Mental Health Board sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7.75%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current, within 1050 Northwest Highway business district: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax, within the business district: 8.25%

Current, elsewhere in Fox River Grove: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax, elsewhere in Fox River Grove: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7.5%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.75%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed local Marengo sales tax: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

With proposed local Marengo sales tax and MHB sales tax: 8.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7.75%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7.75%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 7%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 7.25%

Current: 8%

With proposed MHB sales tax: 8.25%