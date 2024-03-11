Election 2024 questionnaire: Robert ‘Bob’ Nowak, McHenry County Board District 3, GOP primary

Robert “Bob” Nowak, who previously represented McHenry County Board’s District 3, is seeking the Republican nomination to regain the seat against incumbent Eric Hendricks in the March 19 primary. District 3 covers parts of Lake in the Hills, Algonquin, Crystal Lake, Lakewood and a sliver of Huntley. Nowak answered questions from the Northwest Herald. Click here for Hendricks’ responses.

Name: Robert “Bob” Nowak

What office are you seeking? McHenry County Board, District 3

Which party? Republican

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? McHenry County Board member

City: Algonquin

Occupation: Retired

Campaign website: bobnowakformchenryboard.com

Do you support the referendum on the March ballot that would increase the sales tax countywide to pay for mental health services? If not – or if the referendum doesn’t pass – how would you propose to fund those services and at what level?

I do not support the referendum on the March ballot that would increase sales tax countywide, county residents don’t need to pay more to shop in McHenry County. If the referendum does not pass the mental health services will continue to be funded by the property tax levy. The county board will then continue to fund the mental health board, which should be increased funding to support the increase demands of the mental health board. Mental health is so important in today’s society.

The county board recently raised the motor-fuel tax and voted for a modest increase in its property tax levy. Do you think the county should cut taxes, and what specific cuts to spending would you support to balance the budget?

The motor fuel tax was justified. The increase was is a user expense, the increase went to fund McDOT who repairs, plows, maintains the roads in the County.

I was against the increase in property tax levy, I felt the increase in tax revenue generated from the sale of cannabis, over a million dollars, could have balanced the budget.

What would you identify as the top three issues currently facing the county board?

Increase cost of expenses;

Maintaining a full work force;

State mandates cost and expenses;

Should the Metra, CTA and Pace be consolidated into one regional public transportation agency? Why or why not?

At this time, I’m not a supporter the consolidation of Metra, CTA and Pace into one regional public transportation agency. My hesitation first stems from cost and usage. McHenry county is mainly serviced by Metra and Pace, what would be are cost share, here in McHenry County compared to the full-service area.

If buses of migrants from the southern U.S. border are dropped off in McHenry County, what should the county’s response be?

McHenry County is not a sanctuary county we do not have the means or accommodations for bus loads of migrants. Our response would be to transport the migrants to Cook County a declared sanctuary county.

What are the county’s biggest infrastructure needs and what is your plan for funding them?

The counties biggest infrastructure needs are transportation and broadband. The county should continue to apply for Federal and State funding for these improvements’ projects. The increase in the already approved gas tax will also help funding. Every percent adds a million dollars to the budget general combined with a fifty/fifty grant funding will go a long way. Broadband with fiber optic cable should continue to expand and through the county. Funding should come from partnerships with private entities.

Is the county prepared for another pandemic should it arise? What lessons should the county take away from its response to COVID-19?

I truly believe the county is prepared for another pandemic that I pray never happens. Since the COVID-19 outbreak, task force has been implemented to manage and take action.

How do you propose to regulate the use of solar farms in the county?

Solar farms should be regulated by their conditional use permits approved by the County Board.

Should the county allow marijuana dispensaries or cultivation centers to operate in unincorporated areas?

Yes, the County Board should be open for news business opportunities with this new industry. This is where the County’s regulation has to change to help businesses not hinder them.

What more, if anything, does the county need to do to adequately address climate change?

The county can manage climate change by approving new regulation that help accommodate the changes.

Anything else you want to address that hasn’t been covered here?

The County Board needs to increase support with training and equipment so our Sheriff department can be prepared to handle any situation.

The County Board increase forces against human trafficking.

The County Board needs to stop increasing the county tax levy.

Most important, we need to preserve the tranquility of our county’s lifestyle, after all that is why we live here!!