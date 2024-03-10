Election 2024 Questionnaire: Claude Ainsworth, Kendall County Board District 2

Claude Ainsworth, a candidate for Kendall County Board District 2 in the March primary election, answered these questions from the Shaw Local News Network.

Full Name: Claude Ainsworth

What office are you seeking? County Board District #2

What public offices, if any, have you previously held? Highway Commissioner Oswego Township Road District.

City:

Occupation: Highway Commissioner

Campaign website: None Yet

In light of the increasing influx of migrants to Illinois, how do you propose the county should address the challenges?

Kendall County is not a Sanctuary County but I agree that the migrant people might be one issue that the County may have to deal with it. There should be Federal action taken to address the financial and social ramification. I think that we can put pressure on the White House to act in the best interest of Kendall County

What are the top issues facing your county and what would you like to do to address those issues?

We have uncontrolled population growth due to unrestricted housing development by contractors that are using our “Green” space without thinking of the consequences. Developers and Villages need to re-examine the thought that our uncontrolled growth has to use more space horizontally when they can be using space vertically.

Should counties do more to expand access to county government?

Don’t understand the question.

What challenges is the region facing in terms of attracting business and tourism?

We really don’t have much tourism or at least attractive tourism. Wouldn’t be cool if we had a “Off-road vehicle track” like attraction here in Kendall County.

What would you push for as a member of county government to boost local businesses?

The County could, if it wished, sponsor and maintain a sports complex that would attract participants from all over the country. My Granddaughter’s go all over the country to play their sports and in the process contribute to the local economy by using restaurants, hotels, and entertainment venues.

Should government employees and officials be allowed to sign non-disclosure agreements with private businesses?

No.

Do you think there is a local crime problem? If so, what needs to be done about it?

Yes. I think the Sherriff’s department needs more money so they can attract and keep personnel instead of loosing them to the neighboring communities because of a salary discrepancy.

What local road and bridge projects should be a priority to get done in the county?

I’m in alignment with Fran Klaas and the Kendall County Highway Department’s five year plan for infrastructure improvements.

Do you support the Illinois gun ban? Why or why not?

Hell no! Did I say that strong enough? I don’t believe the Government should infringe on the people’s constitutional rights. I own firearms and as of this date my weapons have yet to discharge by themselves. Incarcerate the law breakers and leave nonlaw breakers alone.

What is your opinion of the role of tax incentives in economic development and business growth? Should tax incentives be offered to corporations to entice them to plant roots in local communities? Why or why not?

You offer limited tax incentives and when they expire the industry incentives will end. That means that the residents of Kendall County will eventually lose the burden of supporting the maintenance of the County’s infrastructure.

How would you classify the state of public health in your county? Do you believe access to affordable healthcare is an issue? Why or why not? If you believe it’s an issue, what ideas do you have to remedy it?

Everyone has the right to health care and if you have ever spent anytime at the Emergency Room, you’ll find that no one gets turned away if they are ill whether they can afford to pay for it or not. It is a misunderstanding that people won’t have health care. That is just another falsity.