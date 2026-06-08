Remembering the fallen: Flag Day ceremony is June 14 in Fulton

A Flag Day observance will be held in the American Legion Memorial section of the Fulton Township Cemetery on Sunday, June 14. (Photo provided by Barb Mask)

A Flag Day observance will be held in the American Legion Memorial section of the Fulton Township Cemetery at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 14.

In observance of the city of Fulton’s year-long celebration of the nation’s 250th birthday, this special program will honor all of Fulton’s veterans, with a special focus on the six World War II fallen heroes.

Fulton’s fallen heroes were Pf. Henry Dornbusch; Pvt. Paul John Heun; 2nd Lt. Henry Arie Post; Lt. Bernard Jay Snyder; 1st Lt. John “Allan” Wiersema; and Cpl. Steward Vernon Wiersema.

The featured speaker is Mike Senneff, a retired John Deere Product Safety engineer and a U.S. Air Force veteran. He enjoys researching and learning about historical events that occurred in World War II. He has written extensively on the military service of the six Fulton men who gave their lives in service to the nation.

The cemetery entrance is located on Third Avenue; flags will identify the entry. Seating will be provided. The Fulton Township is host of the event.

Refreshments will be served by the Fulton Historical Society in the Fidelity-Drives Historic Building Conference Center Room, west side entrance, 1009 First St. and adjacent to de Immigrant Windmill. Photos and memorabilia of the six fallen heroes will be on display.

Flag Day marks the anniversary of the date in 1777 when Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes design as the official flag of the United States.