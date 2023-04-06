Wojnicki praises team effort for lead in Campton Hills president race

CAMPTON HILLS – With her lead in the Campton Hills race for village president, Barbara Wojnicki said it was not just her apparent win, but a team effort with three newcomers.

Unofficial results Tuesday night had Wojnicki in the lead with 1,351 votes to incumbent Michael Tyrrell’s 690. Three of the five challengers for village trustee, Nicolas Boatner, Janet Burson and Timothy Morgan, were also leading incumbents Charles Cappell, Sue George and Wendy White Eagle, according to unofficial results.

“I will say that the team members – we all ran together – the three for trustees. None of us knew each other. I had never met them before,” Wojnicki said. “But once we got together and started doing our campaign ideas and putting them together, everybody had a new idea and were so excited to be working together. We fell together as though we’d worked together for years and years.”

Wojnicki said she was not sure if this was a first in Kane County election history, that a new village president and three trustees would sweep incumbents out on a nearly 2-1 vote margin.

Boatner led with 1,183 votes, Burson had 1,137 and Morgan received 1,121, in unofficial results.

Incumbents Charles Cappell had 634 votes, Sue George had 775 and Wendy White Eagle received 627 votes, in unofficial results.

Two other newcomers – Michael Warick and Rob Klinkey – received 136 votes rad 143 votes, respectively, also in unofficial results.

Tyrrell said his administration would cooperate fully with transition and information about challenges ahead.

“I am proud of our accomplishments in the village,” Tyrrell said. “It takes a great team and a great number of citizens to volunteer, and the police chief and administrator. My advice will be that they take caution in making changes too soon or too radically.”

Tyrrell said he has been involved for 35 years and will continue to be available to serve.

Tyrrell said he was a trustee for four years before he was elected president, served on the cemetery board and an environmental group.

“We worked very hard to keep Campton Township and Campton Hills semi-rural and keep the character of the community,” Tyrrell said. “My heart has been here since 1989 and it is very near and dear to that issue of keeping our character the way it is.”

Also Tracy Johnson who ran unopposed as village clerk, received 1,658 votes in unofficial results.

Official results will not be available until after all the mail-in ballots are received and votes are canvassed in about two weeks.

Tyrrell said the swearing in of the newly elected officials would likely be at the May 2 meeting.