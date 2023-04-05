School boards: David Fritts top vote-getter in Dixon, tight three-way race in Sterling

David T. Fritts, a former public defender and retired Lee County Circuit Court judge, appeared to be the top vote-getter among a field of seven candidates seeking three seats on the Dixon Public Schools board of education.

Results from Tuesday’s consolidated election were unofficial.

Contested races were also held for the school boards for Sterling Public Schools and East Coloma-Nelson Elementary district.

Dixon Public Schools

In addition to Fritts, the other two seats were won by full-term incumbent Melissa Gates, a mental health professional, and Kathleen Schaefer, a library youth programming director who had been appointed to fill out an unexpired term.

David Fritts appears Thursday, March 16, 2023, during a Dixon board of education candidate forum at Dixon Theatre. (Troy Taylor)

Fritts had said he intended to be a “hands-on” member of the board. He also emphasized that a strong education was the best way to address societal woes.

Fritts had 1,531 votes, Schaefer had 1,337 votes and Gates had 1,249 votes.

Fritts and Gates had been endorsed by the Lee County Republican Central Committee. Gates and Schaefer had been endorsed by the Dixon Education Association.

Other tallies from the slate were Victoria Bowers at 1,094, Matthew Lenox at 994, Demaris Martinez at 819 and Taylor Payne at 705.

Turnout in the 24 Lee County precincts was about 22%; in the two Ogle precincts it was 15%.

Sterling Public Schools

In an extremely close race, Narcisco Puentes and Gonzalo Reyes were selected by voters to serve on the Sterling Public Schools board of education.

Sterling School Board candidate Narcisco Puentes speaks before the Sauk Valley Area Chamber of Commerce hosted candidate forum Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Alex T. Paschal - apaschal@shawmedia.com/credit)

Puentes, an incumbent, had 1,161 votes, Reyes, a former board member, had 1,134 votes and Allen Przysucha, a service club leader, had 1,124 votes. The three were vying for two open seats.

Turnout in the 23 Sterling township precincts was about 13.9%. In the two Lee County precincts, turnout was just over 10%.

Sarah Alvarez Brown, who filled an unexpired term, ran unopposed for another seat. She had 1,670 votes.

Rock Falls

In East Coloma-Nelson Elementary School District 20, the top three vote-getters were elected to seats on the board. Unofficial results showed Trace Hippen at 117, Geoffrey Wright at 111, Eric Bontz at 92 while Joshua Coward was at 87, Connor Olson was at 81 and Michael J. Schumacher 78.

Vote totals for Dixon Public Schools were amended at 10:21 based on new results from Ogle County.