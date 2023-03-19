Donald Goncher, Shabbona Village President election questionnaire

Full Name: Donald Goncher

What office are you seeking? Village President

What is your political party? Republican

What is your current age? 73

Occupation and Employer: Retired

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Shabbona Village President for the last five years.

City: Shabbona

Education: Bachelors in Behavioral Science

Community involvement: none

Marital status/Immediate family: Married, two children

Why are you running for office?

To continue to serve the community and complete ongoing village projects.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have been successful in presenting ordinances to council, I have received grants for the village I have guided the village through the covid crisis and supervised the village operations for the past five years.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I believe the constitution of our country should be the guiding force for gun ownership.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

We enjoy the protective services of the DeKalb County Sheriffs Office.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

We were successful in following procedures of state mandates.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Wash your hands.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We have acquired a grant to enhance the downtown area.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Spend their taxes wisely.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

We have an ordinance to cover this.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We assess the most pressing needs and triage the projects.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Absolutely

What is your position on open, transparent government?

It is in practice here as we communicate.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Always

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

Trick question