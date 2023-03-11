Luis Perez, Oswego Village Board of Trustees election questionnaire

Full Name: Luis Perez

What office are you seeking? Oswego Village Trustee

What is your political party? Democrat

What is your current age? 57

Occupation and Employer: Business Development / Ace Hardware Corporation

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Oswego Village Trustee

City: Oswego

Education: BA degree from the University of St. Francis Joliet IL

Community involvement: Since October 2017, I have served on the board of directors for Rush Copley Memorial Hospital.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married with two daughters.

Why are you running for office?

Because of my 5 1/2 years of past service as a village trustee for Oswego and my professional business development background, I believe I can once again provide high value and productivity in this role for the residents of Oswego.

I also choose to run to give back to this community which has given so much to me and my family.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I have a strong understanding of local government thanks to my 5 1/2 years of past service as Oswego village trustee. My professional background and understanding of small business development makes me uniquelyqualified to lead on local business development.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

I am in favor of the ban.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

No, it is not a major problem thanks to the outstanding efforts of our Oswego law enforcement team led by chief Jeff Burgner.

I am proud to have been on the team that led on the development and opening of our new Oswego Police Headquarters 2018; completing what has become the village’s Public Safety Campus with the Oswego Fire Protection District Station 1 immediately west of the police facility. As proudly stated on their web site “The building symbolizes the open engagement and dialogue between law enforcement officers and the citizens they protect and serve that police everywhere strive for.” Our state-of-the-art facility incorporates a variety of training features such as a tactical indoor firing range, defensive tactics training room and a flexible training classroom that can be converted to an emergency operations center. A glass-enclosed community room is also available for educational programs and other events.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

Mandates came to us from the state and overall, I felt that our local bodies did well to comply.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

Covid and the vaccines that were developed, will now be a part of our lives similar to annual flu shots. Technology enhancements came rapidly and have forever changed how we may define productivity in our work environment. Finally, business’ that are brick and mortar must embrace technology to remain competitive and relevant in our community (in store versus online).

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Perform a comprehensive market study around models and business’ that are underserved in Oswego. Our approach today is passive; we wait for business to come to us. We need to be front and center at industry trade shows not just promoting Oswego to potential business but with intelligence around what type of business we desire and why.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Maintain our low % of tax burden for residents currently less than 2% of our total real estate tax bill.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

Yes

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

I would focus on the proper widening and development of Wolf’s Crossing Road while managing the current aggressive expansion of rental housing along Wolf’s Crossing Road.

I will push to finish establishing our permanent water source to replace the reliance on our aquifer which is at risk (end of life next 20 years).

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

Certainly, in favor including providing an easier to understand format around where local tax money is going and incorporating an ethics provision by which we would not allow housing developers and agencies hired by the village to donate monies to our campaigns or PACS.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

100%

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

I would consider this type of NDA only if the NDA came with an end-of-life clause meaning that we would be able to communicate with residents upon the completion of any confidentiality clauses. Without this, I would not be in favor.