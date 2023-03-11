Kristin Purtill, Trout Valley Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Kristin Purtill

What office are you seeking? Village of Trout Valley Trustee

What is your political party? Independent

What is your current age? 70

Occupation and Employer: Retired Delta Airlines Flight Attendant

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Trout Valley Village Trustee

City: Trout Valley

Campaign Website: No

Education: Bachelor of Science University of Illinois, Champaign, Illinois

Community involvement: Active Master Gardener, Illinois Extension, McHenry County

Charter Member of the Leona Farms Questers

TV Tennis Club, TV Book Club, TV Boat Club

Chairperson Trout Valley Forest Board

Marital status/Immediate family: I have been married to my husband John for 44 years.

I have 3 adult children: Justin, Kevin & Margaret

Why are you running for office?

I am running for office because I want to help preserve the lifestyles and traditions of Trout Valley that my family and I have treasured over the last 36 years. In a unique community like ours, it is important to have residents that take an active role in the management and preservation of our beautiful Village. I look forward to the opportunity of continuing my service to the Village of Trout Valley.

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I believe that my active involvement in our community and the knowledge that I have gained from being a member of various committees and organizations qualifies me to run for the Village Board.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

While I believe in the Constitutional right to bear arms, I don’t feel that any individual needs or should have an assault rifle.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

Fortunately, we do not have any significant crime problem in our community.

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I think our health professionals and first responders did an excellent job.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I now realize just how important our health professionals and first responders are to our community.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

Trout Valley has limited retail space and very few areas are zoned commercial.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Yes. The real estate taxes in our community and McHenry County are some of the highest in the country.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

No

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

We need to explore opportunities to reduce our expenses for common areas and roads.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support it.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No