Eva Coco, Trout Valley Village Board election questionnaire

Full Name: Eva Coco

What office are you seeking? Trustee

What is your political party? N/A

What is your current age? 43

Occupation and Employer: Realtor w/ Kim Alden Team @ Compass

City: Trout Valley

Education: Master Degree in Science w/the specialization in Clinical Psychology

Bachelor’s Degree in Biology

Community involvement: For over a decade I have organized collections for local women’s shelters, collecting necessities and baby formula.

Marital status/Immediate family: Married to my husband Mike and we have 3 boys.

Why are you running for office?

Trustee for Trout Valley

What makes you qualified for the office you’re seeking?

I am open-minded, a good listener, and a problem solver.

What is your position on the Illinois weapons ban that took effect in January 2023?

While I believe this is an important issue, I don’t feel my opinion is relevant.

Is crime a problem in your community and, if so, what would you do to curb it?

N/A

What is your assessment of how the COVID-19 pandemic was handled locally?

I feel locally the Covid 19 pandemic was handled appropriately. Being that this never happened before, I think our county

did the best they could to control the situation.

What did you learn from the pandemic?

I learned patience and a bigger appreciation for teachers. I learned to pivot and adapt to changes.

How would you spur economic development in your community?

We should be investing in building more homes and improving our infrastructure.

Would/can/should local governments do anything to help reduce the tax burden on residents?

Local governments can propose more tax exemptions for homeowners or increase the amounts of existing exemptions.

Do you support recreational marijuana being sold in your community to help lower residents’ tax burden?

I don’t have an opinion on this matter.

What projects or infrastructure would you look to address in your community and how would you do it?

Trout Valley’s roads and rain water management would be on the top of my list.

Will you accept the voters’ decision in your race on Election Day?

Yes

What is your position on open, transparent government?

I support an open and transparent government.

Do you support the Freedom of Information Act and citizens’ ability to freely access government records?

Yes, the public has a right to have access to government records.

Would you sign a nondisclosure agreement with a prospective company that would limit your ability to communicate with your community?

No