June 29, 2022
Roundup of Kane County Board contested primary races

By Shaw Local News Network

Kane County Government Center

An updated list of results of contested Kane County Board primary races

County Board Dist. 12 (Republican)

15 out of 15 precincts reporting

Bill Roth – 930 votes (50.56%)

Ken Shepro (incumbent) – 720 votes (39.07%)

County Board Dist. 13 (Republican)

14 out of 14 precincts reporting

Todd Wallace (incumbent) – 623 votes (38.15%)

Anthony Catella – 409 votes (25.05%)

Stephen Brown – 350 votes (21.43%)

County Board Dist. 15 (Republican)

16 out of 16 precincts reporting

David Young – 893 votes (45.42%)

Barbara Wojnicki (incumbent) – 881 votes (44.81%)

County Board Dist. 3 (Dem)

12 out of 12 precincts reporting

Anita Marie Lewis (incumbent) – 432 votes (62.07%)

Danny Perez – 212 votes (30.77%)

County Board Dist. 11 (Dem)

17 out of 17 precincts reporting

Leslie Juby – 1,325 votes (66.62%)

Walter Lindwall – 455 votes (22.88%)

County Board Dist. 17 (Dem)

9 out of 9 precincts reporting

Deborah Allan (incumbent) – 329 votes (54.56%)

Franklin Ramirez – 228 votes (37.81%)

County Board Dist. 22 (Dem)

13 out of 13 precincts reporting

Vern Tepe (incumbent) – 895 votes (72.35%)

Randy Hopp – 270 votes (21.83%)

