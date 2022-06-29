Roundup of Kane County Board contested primary races

An updated list of results of contested Kane County Board primary races
County Board Dist. 12 (Republican)
15 out of 15 precincts reporting
Bill Roth – 930 votes (50.56%)
Ken Shepro (incumbent) – 720 votes (39.07%)
County Board Dist. 13 (Republican)
14 out of 14 precincts reporting
Todd Wallace (incumbent) – 623 votes (38.15%)
Anthony Catella – 409 votes (25.05%)
Stephen Brown – 350 votes (21.43%)
County Board Dist. 15 (Republican)
16 out of 16 precincts reporting
David Young – 893 votes (45.42%)
Barbara Wojnicki (incumbent) – 881 votes (44.81%)
County Board Dist. 3 (Dem)
12 out of 12 precincts reporting
Anita Marie Lewis (incumbent) – 432 votes (62.07%)
Danny Perez – 212 votes (30.77%)
County Board Dist. 11 (Dem)
17 out of 17 precincts reporting
Leslie Juby – 1,325 votes (66.62%)
Walter Lindwall – 455 votes (22.88%)
County Board Dist. 17 (Dem)
9 out of 9 precincts reporting
Deborah Allan (incumbent) – 329 votes (54.56%)
Franklin Ramirez – 228 votes (37.81%)
County Board Dist. 22 (Dem)
13 out of 13 precincts reporting
Vern Tepe (incumbent) – 895 votes (72.35%)
Randy Hopp – 270 votes (21.83%)