Lauren Underwood, US Congress 14th District 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Full Name: Lauren Underwood

What office are you seeking? U.S. House of Representatives, IL-14th district

What offices, if any, have you previously held? I am the current U.S. Congresswoman representing the IL- 14th district since January 2019.

City: Naperville, IL

Occupation: Member of Congress, IL-14

Education: B.S. in Nursing at the University of Michigan; Master of Science in Nursing and Master of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University

Campaign Website: www.underwoodforcongress.com

What is your position re-establishing the Child Tax Credit at $3,500 per child as set in the American Rescue Plan?

I was proud to vote and pass the expanded Child Tax Credit as part of the American Rescue Plan, and I fully support making it permanent because of its overwhelmingly positive impact on hardworking Illinois families. Because of the expanded Child Tax Credit, millions of Illinois parents were able to more reliably pay for food, diapers, rent, medicine and health care for their children. It allowed working parents to spend more quality time with their little ones, and helped lift over 300,000 children in Illinois from poverty.

Tax reform should put working families and small businesses first. The expanded Child Tax Credit achieved that goal, by providing historic middle class tax relief for tens of millions of working families throughout the country. Republicans forced this popular tax credit expansion to expire, raising taxes on millions of American families during the pandemic. Republicans are focused on protecting the rich over working people, while I will continue to pass legislation to grow our economy, create jobs and cut taxes for northern Illinois families.

Do you believe that corporations pay enough in taxes?

For decades, corporations have been using tax loopholes to game the system. The 2017 Republican tax law made matters even worse. During my time in Congress, I have held the wealthy and corporations accountable for our economic system that favors the rich, and I was proud to vote for legislation to make sure corporations pay their fair share.

Throughout the pandemic, we’ve seen greedy corporations raise prices on basic goods and services, reaping record profits while not paying their fair share of taxes. Republicans are more focused on giving tax breaks to the rich and corporations than on finding ways to bring down costs for working-and middle-class Americans. I will continue to support legislation to close loopholes and hold corporate tax evaders accountable.

Would you support increases or decreases in the amount of taxes corporations pay? Why?

I support increasing the minimum corporate tax rate. We’ve seen huge corporations reap record profits throughout the pandemic while working families continue to feel the pain of rising cost of fuel, goods and services. This is not a glitch in the tax code, it’s a feature Republicans installed in Trump’s 2017 tax law. I voted for legislation to guarantee that the largest corporations would finally pay their fair share of taxes.

Do the rich, defined as the wealthiest 1%, pay enough in taxes?

No, they do not. Between 2010 and 2018, economists found that the wealthiest 400 billionaire families paid an average of just 8.2% in federal income taxes. It is simply unfair and unjust that hardworking families across Illinois pay a much higher rate. Billionaires need to pay their fair share.

Tax reform should put middle class families and small businesses first. As I remain laser focused on fighting inflation and lowering everyday costs, the Congressional Republican plan is to increase taxes on middle class families and let billionaires and large companies off the hook.

Would support changes in the tax code that would increase or decrease their tax burden? Why?

Yes, we need to change the tax code to support middle class and working families, and encourage growth for our small businesses and entrepreneurs. I was proud to deliver nearly $2 Billion for IL-14 small businesses in forgivable PPP loans, but we know many small businesses need additional relief. We can reform our tax code while remaining true to our American spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Today, our tax code mostly serves the interests of large corporations and billionaires. The IRS is woefully under- resourced and cannot properly retrieve the estimated $1 trillion in unpaid taxes each year. With my support, our most recent bipartisan federal funding package included a significant increase in resources for the IRS to increase their enforcement capacity. This legislation allows the IRS to finally crack down on big corporations and the wealthy who aren’t paying their fair share and to provide better customer service to working families navigating the tax system. We all know that a strong and resilient economy that works for everyone is grown from the middle out and a fairer, more simplified tax system would help encourage a strong and thriving middle- class.

Do you support raising taxes on capital gains and dividends? Why?

Our tax code needs to better reflect our American values of fairness. I support raising capital gains taxes on billionaires who earn their annual income through investment dividends while most middle and working class families earn their income through wages, which are taxed at a higher rate. I supported legislation to raise capital gains taxes from 20% to 25% and believe we can both incentivize reinvestment in our economy while ensuring that billionaire CEOs pay their fair share.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw a breakdown in this country’s supply chain. What would you propose to fix it?

Our supply chain capabilities were long neglected even before the pandemic. That’s why I am so proud of the bold and swift action we took to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will invest over $1 trillion dollars over the next 10 years to rebuild our nation’s roads, bridges, ports of entry, railways, and airports. The next step is to enhance American manufacturing capacity which is why I voted to pass the bipartisan America COMPETES Act. The America COMPETES Act will fix our supply chains for key goods like semiconductors, foster innovation, and bolster research and development. Most importantly this legislation supports American workers and builds on our strong record of job creation by preserving existing collective bargaining agreements, supporting union organizing efforts, and providing workforce development and apprenticeship programs.

We will continue to put more Americans back to work by making world class products stamped with three proud words: Made In America. We can compete with China and benefit working families by investing in American workers and making our supply chains more resilient

How would you bring back manufacturing jobs?

To bring more manufacturing jobs to northern Illinois, we need to incentivize domestic manufacturing, just like the America COMPETES Act will do. This bipartisan legislation recently passed the House. The Senate passed their version of the legislation, and we are currently awaiting a final bill from the conference committee.

We can reclaim our premier position as global manufacturing leaders in technology and innovation by making more clean energy goods like solar panels and electric vehicles and critical components like microchips and semiconductors here in America. By investing in a STEM trained workforce, expanding funding for vocational and technical education, and closing corporate tax loopholes that ship jobs overseas we can put American workers first. Our economy is stronger, more durable and resilient when we also ensure the health and well-being of the American worker, by offering quality and affordable health care, paid family leave and affordable child care. Finally passing comprehensive immigration reform in accordance with our shared values will also strengthen our economy by allowing employers to access the best talent to meet our demand.

What plans do you have to help the lower and middle class?

My focus in Congress has been helping our community recover from the pandemic by creating jobs and getting people back to work, and lowering costs for northern Illinois families. In partnership with President Biden, I have worked to usher in the fastest economic recovery in history, creating 6.6 million jobs in 2021 and bringing unemployment down to 3.6%.

I am fighting inflation to lower costs for working families in northern Illinois. I was proud to write the Health Care Affordability Act which was signed into law and saved families an average of $2,400 a year on health care premiums. I eagerly voted to cap insulin prices at $35 a month, wrote legislation that would provide families with a monthly gas rebate to provide relief at the pump, and support the canceling of student debt as we continue to bounce back from the pandemic. The expanded Child Tax Credit cut taxes for working families while the forgivable small business loans kept IL-14 shops open and workers paid.

Republicans in congress are focused on cutting taxes for the wealthy leaving the middle class, already struggling with inflation, to pick up the bill. Their plan increases taxes on retirees, and even cuts Medicare and Social Security. Meanwhile, protecting and expanding Medicare and Social Security to safeguard retirement has been my focus. We have the opportunity to ensure our economy works for everyone -- and economic security for working parents means they must have a livable wage, affordable housing, paid family and medical leave, affordable child care options, and reproductive freedom.

Do you support the idea that government can require immunizations against COVID-19 or other communicable diseases?

The United States has a long and distinguished history of fighting infectious diseases through immunization. As a public health nurse, I know that vaccines save lives. From smallpox to polio, the American people have set a proud example of doing what it takes to keep each other safe by getting immunized.

However, spreading disinformation, doubt and conspiracy theories about the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be a key feature of the Republican platform - and these lies have undoubtedly and unnecessarily cost many people their health and even their lives. America’s rapid economic recovery was accelerated due to the widespread availability of the COVID- 19 vaccines and subsequent booster shots that are free, safe and effective.

How do you feel about mask mandates?

Public health officials need to maintain the authority to protect their communities and mask wearing is a safe and cost effective way to mitigate the aerosolized spread of COVID-19. When infection rates are low, public health officials should have the authority to adjust their response and mitigation efforts accordingly such as lifting mask mandates. As infection rates surge, we should do everything in our power to limit the spread of highly contagious and infectious diseases by wearing masks and getting vaccinated and boosted.

Is America prepared for either another round of the current pandemic, or the next one?

Throughout this pandemic we have learned a lot, and our nation is better positioned today to respond to emerging infectious diseases. We need to maintain our public health infrastructure along with a strong supply of PPE and a stockpile of medical equipment and supplies. We need to continue to recruit and train health care professionals who are capable of responding to these types of disasters quickly and safely. My legislation to examine our reliance on foreign medical supply chains was signed into law as part of an early pandemic relief package in March 2020. We must never face the kind of deficiencies in essential supplies, equipment or medicine from overseas as we did in the Spring 2020.

In my work on the Appropriations Committee, we restored funding and resources to key agencies, reversing actions taken by the Trump administration to sideline scientists and shutter the health security systems that are needed to protect against future pandemics and other health emergencies. There is more work to do - we must overcome Republican obstruction and restore pandemic relief funding, so that we can continue to offer vaccines, tests and treatments to the American people. We must also meet our obligation as a global leader to help other nations get the vaccines they need and build a world safe and secure from future pandemics and biological threats. By following the science and making these key investments we can fully put COVID-19 behind us.

Do you support new laws or regulations to safeguard people in the event of another pandemic?

Yes, we need to invest in more research and domestic manufacturing capacity to ensure we can quickly make and deploy PPE and other medical equipment, safe and effective vaccines and treatments, affordable tests and diagnostics, and early warning technologies. We know that another pandemic will come, and the investments we make now can keep our communities safe and our society open.

Should Medicare be expanded to include dental coverage for older Americans?

All Americans should have high quality health care, including retirees. Throughout IL-14, seniors have lost teeth and cannot afford dental prosthetic appliances, and go hungry and malnourished because of these lingering oral health issues. Strengthening and expanding the Medicare program is essential for retirement security, and I am strongly supportive of including dental coverage as part of the Medicare program.

As Congresswoman, I voted for the Lower Drug Costs Now Act to expand Medicare coverage to cover dental, vision and hearing services, and to lower prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries. Republicans blocked our Lower Drug Costs Now Act from advancing through the Senate. I am committed to finding a path forward to advance legislation to extend these critical health care protections to seniors and retirees across northern Illinois.

What are the top two threats to our national security?

National Security experts, including the director of the FBI under both President Trump and President Biden, identify racially motivated white surpremacist domestic extremists as the top domestic terror threat. These radical individual “lone wolf” actors and fringe militias continue to bring death and devastation across the country - from deadly attacks at churches, schools and grocery stores, to the January 6th insurrection on the US Capitol that led to the deaths of several police officers.

Internationally, the biggest threat to our national security is the Chinese Communist Party. In congress, we are focused on competing with China from a position of strength by working with the Biden Administration to make our economy stronger, in the face of the Chinese Communist Party’s deliberate and unrelenting attacks on our cybersecurity, intellectual property and influence campaigns that undermine America’s global leadership.

What should be done to eliminate them?

To address the threat of racially motivated white supremacist extremism, we have to be willing to call out the threat, address the root cause of radicalization - including the viral spread of disinformation, and empower the Department of Justice to fully prosecute domestic terrorists. We don’t need to live with this chaos. Meanwhile, Congressional Republicans and leading conservatives continue to deny the severity of this threat, and our country remains vulnerable as GOP sympathies lie with an increasingly popular white nationalist ideology that has taken root within the Republican party.

To win the strategic competition with Beijing, particularly in technological superiority and trade, we must continue to advance legislation like the America COMPETES Act which will position the United States to better counteract the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Our strong diplomatic relationships with allies and partners around the world will continue to help us overcome the threat of CCP aggression.

What is your position on climate change and what should be done about it?

Climate change is a pressing threat that has been exacerbated by human activity. Illinoisans, including our farmers and producers, are feeling the impact of climate change through unprecedented flooding, extreme heat, and anticipated impact on crop yields.To address this issue, a provision based on my Farmers Fighting Climate Change Act, bipartisan legislation to help farmers and ranchers expand their climate stewardship and conservation efforts, was included in the newest federal funding law .

Lower income, rural/geographically isolated and communities of color are also uniquely vulnerable to climate change. We can’t afford to leave anyone behind, and equitable climate action is required to effectively move us forward.

I recognize the urgent threat of the climate crisis and will continue to support legislation and investments to address its health care, economic, national security and environmental impacts. We need to be serious about promoting clean energy solutions while creating good-paying American jobs, and despite continued obstruction from congressional republicans, I support a transition to a 100% clean energy economy by 2050\\\.

What is your position on nuclear energy expansion?

Our community is no stranger to nuclear power, with tens of thousands of workers employed at local nuclear energy companies. As we transition to a 100% clean energy economy, nuclear power is part of the equation to help us achieve our climate goals.

Given the significant costs associated with safely running a nuclear plant, the unresolved issues around nuclear waste, and the major investment required to build new nuclear plants on-time and on-budget, nuclear power is anything but a silver bullet to our increased energy demands. With new investments in research and development, the United States must continue developing renewable and zero-carbon energy sources with high baseload power output. Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides over $60 billion for next generation technologies like advanced nuclear reactors, carbon capture, and clean hydrogen so we may create new good paying union jobs in Illinois and across the country while generating clean power that helps combat climate change.

Should America invest in other forms of renewable energy? Please explain.

America is already at the forefront of developing many renewable energy sources from solar, wind, hydroelectric and geothermal power. While federal programs like ARPA-E make early-stage investments in breakthrough technologies, our partnerships with private sector entrepreneurs and innovators will continue to drive growth and scale in the renewable energy sector.

Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law makes historic investments in developing renewable energy while also accelerating the deployment of these energy sources. Our community has embraced renewable energy and I will continue to aggressively seek opportunities for federal support for our local renewable energy projects.

Should pregnant women have the right to get an abortion?

I support the unrestricted right to the full range of reproductive health care services, which includes access to safe, legal and affordable abortion care. The stakes could not be higher. Republicans have worked for almost 50 years to end reproductive freedom. Across the country, Republicans are criminalizing abortion before most women know they are pregnant and banning exceptions for rape, incest, or to protect the life of the mother. They want to put women in jail! It’s outrageous. Congressional Republicans are so extreme, they are promising to vote for a federal ban on abortion, blocking the protections that Illinois has already put in place. Republican politicians want to control and punish women’s most intimate decisions, no matter what state they live in.

##### I am proud to serve in a pro-choice majority in the House of Representatives. Last fall, I voted for the Women’s Health Protection Act to enshrine Roe v. Wade into law. Every single republican in congress voted against this bill which would protect our right to make our own health care decisions. The upcoming election in November is critical-- our reproductive rights are on the ballot!

Is the immigration system a problem in this country? If so, what is your plan to fix it?

For centuries, immigrant families have come to our shores in search of the American Dream. America has always been a shining example of possibility in a world filled with uncertainty, suppression, war and turmoil. We must fix our broken immigration system with policies that reflect our shared values. I support comprehensive immigration reform, including a pathway to citizenship, which would better address our economic and national security priorities. I support funding for border security to allow full deployment of technology and screening at ports of entry. I voted for bipartisan legislation like the bipartisan American Dream and Promise Act, which would protect Dreamers, and the bipartisan Farm Workers Modernization Act that updates and streamlines our nation’s temporary agricultural workers program.

With these important reforms, employers will be able to hire the best high- skilled talent, our American economy will continue to grow, and we will remain true to our humanitarian values that have long upheld America as a place of refuge for those fleeing persecution.

Do American cities have a crime problem?

Everyone deserves to feel safe in our community. However, many of our neighbors do not feel safe in their places of worship, work and school. My work in Congress has delivered the federal resources to ensure law enforcement is focused on their most pressing needs and to help officers work hand in hand with the community. I’ve voted for popular legislation to ensure we are modernizing and deploying public safety measures like body cameras and increased funding for the nonprofit security grants to keep our schools and places of worship safe. I have also funded common-sense measures to keep our neighbors safe through increased officer training and transparency.

Our rural and suburban communities face unique public safety challenges which is why I was proud to introduce the Safe Communities Act which would ensure communities like ours receive training and resources for first responders, schools, community centers, houses of worship to protect themselves against violent attacks and property destruction like vandalism and arson.

We must invest in programs that strengthen communities and prevent crime before it happens. I have supported federal resources for mental health services and substance use disorder treatment, community violence prevention, as well as job training and reentry programs to prevent crime before it happens. I’ve supported bipartisan legislation to require universal background checks on all gun sales, and we must stop the flow of illegal guns from out of state into our communities.

Around Illinois and across the country – we’ve seen an alarming rise in hate crimes directed toward Asian Americans. It’s unacceptable. I proudly voted for the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act, which is now law, to help combat anti-AAPI violence in our communities.

If so, what is your suggestion to solve it?

See previous answer

Should police officers have qualified immunity in cases involving alleged excessive force or other misconduct?

Everyone deserves to feel safe in our community. To strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve, there must be greater accountability for misconduct by law enforcement. In Congress, I have supported a number of measures to increase transparency and accountability, including by voting to reform qualified immunity so that individuals are able to recover damages in civil court when police officers violate their constitutional rights.

Are there any limits to the Second Amendment?

Gun violence prevention is a public health issue, and I believe that Congress should respond accordingly with data-driven, evidence-based policies. I support common sense, popular, mainstream solutions like universal background checks, disarming domestic abusers, banning sales of military-style assault weapons and high capacity magazines. I support “red-flag” laws, like those on the books here in Illinois, to temporarily remove access to firearms for those who are deemed a danger to themselves or to others by a federal court. I have secured resources for suicide prevention services and mental health care in our community. And I support increased funding to our leading public health agencies to study the gun violence epidemic.

I respect the Second Amendment. However, that right does not supersede all others under our constitution. Gun safety laws are critical to a safe and free democracy. Similarly, it is a false choice between upholding constitutional rights and preventing senseless gun deaths. We can and must do both.

Do you support any restrictions on gun purchases or other stricter gun control measures including citizens’ access to military style weaponry?

We’ve had deadly mass shootings across our community, including the devastating attack at Henry Pratt in Aurora, just months after I was sworn in. I’ll never forget the courage displayed by our law enforcement officers and first responders who rushed toward the violence, undoubtedly saving countless lives.

Weapons of war have no place in our schools, libraries, workplaces or houses of worship. As I described above, we need to take urgent action with data-driven, evidence-based policies that prevent gun deaths.

Republicans continue to offer thoughts and prayers as the sole response to the rising numbers of lives lost and communities impacted by gun violence. Their continued obstruction defies the wishes of the overwhelming majority of law abiding Americans. We don’t have to live in fear. We don’t need to accept this chaos. We can pass responsible gun laws to save lives.

Illinois, along with many states across the country, have legalized marijuana making it legal for people to buy and use it. Marijuana, however, is still illegal at the federal level. Do you support legalizing marijuana nationally? Why or why not?

I support the decriminalization of cannabis. To that end, I voted in favor of two key bipartisan pieces of legislation: the SAFE Banking Act, which opens up financial services for cannabis-related businesses and the MORE Act, to decriminalize cannabis and bring forward inclusive opportunities to participate in the legal cannabis industry.

Did Joe Biden win the 2020 election?

Yes. President Joe Biden won the 2020 election with more votes than any presidential candidate in American history.

Would you have voted to ratify his presidency?

Yes, I proudly voted to ratify his presidency.

What is your position on the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol?

January 6th was a despicable, un-American, anti-democracy attack on the U.S. Capitol. The use of violence in an attempt to overthrow our government in the name of so-called patriotism was a disgrace. The insurrectionists came perilously close to destroying our democracy, and for the first time, the American tradition of a peaceful transition of power did not occur.

We experienced an act of terrorism that day. And yet, our democracy prevailed.

Was it an insurrection?

It was an insurrection that led to the deaths of several police officers, threatened the lives of members of Congress and disrupted the peaceful transition of power, a central tenet of American democracy.

The acceptance of a narrative that describes the attack as anything less than an insurrection reflects a dangerous normalization of political violence as a means of obtaining power and influence. Our democracy is too fragile, and too precious to let it slip away. Recognizing the vulnerability of our democracy, I have taken action to protect our democracy and to defend our constitution.

Should people convicted of a crime related to their participation in the riot ever be pardoned?

The individuals convicted of a crime related to the January 6th insurrection should be punished to the fullest extent that the law allows, and should live with the consequences of their treasonous actions. I would not support a pardon.

Should voters be required to show an ID to vote?

In Illinois, individuals are required to present identification when registering to vote. That identity verification process is robust and effective, and I support our current procedures to cast a ballot, free of additional identification requirements at a polling place.

A federal voter ID requirement would undermine our voting rights, and would prevent many eligible American citizens from fully participating in our democracy.

Would you, as a member of Congress, ever vote against certifying presidential electoral votes submitted by states’ official voting authorities?

I will always vote to certify presidential electoral votes as long as the true will of the people is reflected in the result, regardless of my personal preferences.