Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff, Will County Regional Superintendent 2022 Primary Election Questionnaire

Will County Regional Superintendent of Education candidate Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff answered Shaw Local’s election questionnaire for the Will County Superintendent primary election.

Voting ends for the primary election on the evening of June 28.

Full Name: Elizabeth Caparelli-Ruff

What office are you seeking? Will County ROE Superintendent

What offices, if any, have you previously held? Will County ROE Trustee

16th precinct committeeman Homer Glen

City: Homer Glen

Occupation: Executive Director of Student Services

Education: Bachelors, Loyola University

Masters, Lewis University

Doctorate, Concordia University

Campaign Website: elizabethcaparelli-ruff.com

What are the top 3 biggest challenges facing Will County schools?

Keeping kids in school

Appropriate Curriculum

Teacher Shortage

What would be your top three priorities over the next four years?

My top 3 priorities would be to meet all local Superintendent’s in Will County. Attend Board meetings in each district to get a sense of the culture. Review the budget to ensure that the dollars are appropriately spent on life safety issues, professional development, and teacher recruitment.

What do you bring to the table that your opponents do not?

I have been a teacher for 4 years, a Dean of students for 4 years, a Principal for 3 years, a Director of Special Education for 10 years and an Executive Director of Student Services for a year. Additionally, I have been a part-time Professor for 3 years. I believe that this level of experience makes me a well rounded candidate who can draw from my breadth of experience to make wise decisions for Will County families.

What more should be done to ensure school districts have to address any learning loss or social/emotional needs that may have been caused by the pandemic?

I believe that all school districts need to get back to the basics of education and first assess where the student’s current level of reading, writing and math abilities are. Then we need to ensure that we are teaching curriculum that can assist student’s in either college, trade school or the military. As far as SEL needs, ensuring that students know they can talk to the social worker, or school administrator if they need to talk about issues bothering them.

What role do you think the regional superintendent has in curriculum decisions at area school districts?

What more could be done to address the need for more teachers on both the long and short term?

Having worked as a professor in a teacher preparation program, I believe partnering with local colleges to ensure that a positive relationship is built and that we are educating teachers and correctly placing teachers is they key to success. This is both a short term and long-term solution. Additionally, ensuring that when there are teacher assistants who have the ability and passion to help students, that we are fostering cooperatives within districts partnering with universities so that attending classes right after work, where these staff members work is a possibility.