Carpentersville police shoot dead person officials say shot 2 others outside restaurant

Carpentersville police officers fatally shot a person authorities said had shot two others outside a restaurant early Saturday morning, according to Illinois State Police.

Two people were shot by the person who received the police fire, and one was in critical condition, police said.

The Carpentersville Police Department responded to a call at just after midnight Saturday at a restaurant in the 1300 block of Kings Road for a report of shots fired.

First responders arrived to a “suspect actively shooting at a person,” according to an Illinois State Police news release. Officers “fired their service weapons, striking the suspect,” who was pronounced dead.

“Two victims shot by the suspect were taken to the hospital, where one is in critical condition and the other is in stable condition,” Illinois State Police officials said in the release. “This was an isolated incident stemming from a domestic violence situation and there is no threat to the public.”

No officers or other civilians were injured, police said. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting at the request of Carpentersville police.

The intersection of Kings Road and Route 25 was closed off to traffic while officials investigated the scene for approximately six hours, according to an alert posted on the Carpentersville Public Safety Facebook page.