McHenry Co. state’s attorney threatens to sue marijuana dispensaries that don’t post mental health warnings

McHenry County State’s Attorney Patrick Kenneally said Friday his office will begin filing lawsuits against marijuana dispensaries that don’t prominently post mental health warnings.
Kenneally, a Republican, said the move is aimed at protecting public health and avoiding a consumer fraud action. It was unclear when he expected dispensaries to begin posting such notices.
“McHenry County cannabis dispensaries will be required to warn customers of the mental health dangers associated with use, including psychosis, depression, and suicidal ideation as part of a settlement,” according to a news release from Kenneally’s office.
Illinois had allowed people who qualified to use marijuana for medicinal purposes before legalizing recreational marijuana effective Jan. 1, 2020. Since then, marijuana dispensaries have proliferated throughout the state.
Last year, Illinois tallied more than $1.5 billion in marijuana sales, according to the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. The sales translated to $445.3 million in total tax with local governments throughout the state receiving about $146.2 million in marijuana tax disbursements, according to Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker’s office.
From January through April, Illinois has seen more than $515 million in adult-use marijuana sales, according to the IDFPR.
McHenry County has marijuana dispensaries in Lake in the Hills, Crystal Lake, Cary and Richmond, with more expected by the end of the year. Earlier this month, the Spark’d marijuana dispensary opened in Richmond near the Illinois-Wisconsin border.
According to Kenneally’s release, dispensaries in McHenry County will be required to post “prominent and conspicuous signage warnings” or face litigation from his office. The warnings should read:
“WARNING: Cannabis use may contribute to mental health problems, including psychotic disorders such as schizophrenia, increased thoughts of suicide and suicide attempts, anxiety, and depression. Risk is greatest for frequent users.”
Another notice, according to Kenneally’s office, should read:
“WARNING: The FDA has not approved cannabis for the treatment of any disease or medical condition.”
Kenneally’s statement asserted that there are health risks associated with marijuana use and that regulatory agencies have not sufficiently warned consumers about them.
“As such, it has fallen to local government agencies to protect consumers,” the statement read.
