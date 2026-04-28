Dozens of people involved in fight at adult soccer game in West Dundee

(file photo) The West Dundee Police Department responded to a disturbance at an adult soccer league game on April 26, 2026.

It’s been called the beautiful game, but a Sunday adult soccer league game reared its ugly side a skirmish broke out involving around 100 people in West Dundee.

The West Dundee Police Department said it responded to LifeZone 360 Sports Complex in Kane County for reports of a disturbance on April 26.

When contacted, the police said “no one wanted to sign complaints against each other,” so the involved parties were disbursed without further incident. The police did not say how many people were actually involved in the skirmish but indicated authorities estimated about 100 people were present.

“Given the large crowd ... and initial lack of compliance, officers on-scene requested additional personnel from nearby agencies,” Police Chief Shawn Green said in an email. “Officers quickly gained control of the situation.”

Green said there were no reported injuries from the incident and the “dispute involved mutual combatants.”