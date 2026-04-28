Westmont’s annual Race to the Flag 5K set for May 24 at Ty Warner Park

Westmont’s annual Race to the Flag 5K benefitting the People’s Resource Center (PRC) will take place Memorial Day Weekend.

The race is scheduled for 8 a.m. May 24 at Ty Warner Park

The race is a chip-timed 5K walk and run that not only benefits the PRC in Westmont, but also honors veterans. Runners, walkers and strollers are all encouraged.

Pets, unless service animals, are prohibited from participating in this event. Additionally, wheeled transportation such as bikes, skates and scooters are also prohibited. Wheelchairs and other accessibility transportation items are allowed. Check the sign-up form for details.

PRC helps residents in a variety of ways and provides basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing assistance services. In addition, PRC provides job, computer and literacy training programs as well as art empowerment classes for DuPage County residents.

There will be an awards ceremony at the conclusion of the event. For more information and to sign up, visit racetotheflag.org.