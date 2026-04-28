Cop on Rooftop returns to Westmont May 15

The Westmont Police Department and Dunkin’ will again participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser.

This year’s event is scheduled for 5 a.m. to noon May 15 at participating Dunkin’ locations. The community is invited to come out and show support for this program, which serves as a fundraiser for Special Olympics Illinois.

During the event, Westmont Police officers will be on the rooftops of both Westmont Dunkin’ locations at 19 W. 63rd. St. and 121 W. Ogden Ave., to encourage community participation.

Additional police personnel, community volunteers and area Special Olympics athletes will be collect donations and sell the 2026 Special Olympics Torch Run T-shirts at the event.

For more information regarding Special Olympics, visit specialolympics.org.

The Westmont Police Department and Dunkin’ will again participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop fundraiser on May 15