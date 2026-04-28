Nominate an individual or group for Montgomery Volunteer of the Year

Montgomery village officials pictured on Monday, April 27, 2026 [from left]: Joe Yen, Planning and Zoning Commission, Rosie Boeing, Community Engagement and Event coordinator, John Ott, Planning & Zoning Commission), Marion Bond, Beautification Committee, Ben Brzoska, village trustee), Mike Webster, Historical Preservation Commission), Dan Gier, village trustee, Debbie Buchanan, village clerk, Historical Preservation Commission), Lucas Albright , Historical Preservation Commission, Matt Brolley, village president. (Photo provided by village of Montgomery)

The Village of Montgomery will once again offer its Volunteer of the Year Awards Program, aimed at recognizing and celebrating the exceptional contributions of local volunteers to the community.

The village is seeking nominations for individuals, organizations, and businesses that have gone above and beyond volunteering their time and talents to better the community, the village said.

On Monday, April 27, several village volunteers were at the Village Board meeting to be recognized for their dedication to village commissions and committees.

Community Engagement & Events Coordinator Rosie Boeing, who touted the increase in volunteer interest over the past few years and highlighted the importance of the Volunteer of the Year Award program in recognizing outstanding volunteerism in and around the community.

“We encourage our community to take a moment to nominate deserving individuals or organizations who exemplify the spirit of volunteerism and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” says Boeing.

Nominations for the Volunteer of the Year Awards are open to the public, inviting community members to put forward individuals (of all ages) or groups who have demonstrated “outstanding dedication, leadership, and impact” through their volunteer work, the village said in a news release.

Nominees may be involved in various activities, from assisting with local events and beautification projects to volunteering with youth programs and senior services.

In 2025, the village recognized individuals/groups for their impact on the community.

Recipients included: Dickson-Murst Farm Partners (Nonprofit Organization Impact), Alecia Wahl (Community Impact), Nancy Tranby (Heart of Community), Bob Mehrens (Youth Impact), and Harper Ault, Madelyn Gordon, Katelyn LaMonica, and Ava Yarbrough of the Peer Leaders at Special Stars, Inc. (Rising Star Awards).

The recipients of the Volunteer of the Year Awards will be honored by the Village Board at the Monday, June 8 meeting at Village Hall, 200 N. River St., where they will receive recognition for their contributions.

Nominations can be submitted online through the Village of Montgomery’s website, montgomeryil.org, through May 15.

For more information about the Montgomery Volunteer of the Year Awards and available volunteer opportunities, visit the Village website or contact Rosie Boeing at 331-212-9008 or rboeing@montgomeryil.org.