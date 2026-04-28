4-H Little Roots Garden Program invites kids to learn about gardening

The University of Illinois Extension will give local kids a chance to learn about gardening through it’s 4-H Little Roots Garden Program this spring.

The program will teach kids about the basics of gardening, including planting, pollination and plant growth, while giving them the opportunity to learn through experience by growing their own vegetables and flowers.

The program will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 2, at Nell’s Woodland, 2000 Alexis Ave in Ottawa.

The kids will follow a gardening calendar and plant seven different crops, tracking progress from seed to harvest. Weekly activities will focus on topics like weather, plant parts and pollinators.

Each registered participant will receive a tote filled with supplies, including seeds for radishes, pumpkins, zinnias, sunflowers and basil, along with tomato and pepper transplants and plant stake labels.

Registration is available at the extension’s website. The cost to participate is $7.

Those needing accommodations are encouraged to contact 4-H Youth Development Coordinator Toni Pienta at fusinatt@illinois.edu or 815-433-0707. Early requests are recommended.