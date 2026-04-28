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Westmont’s new PetPawlooza set for May 16 at Veteran’s Memorial Park

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(Courtesy village of Westmont)

By Shaw Local News Network

Westmont’s new PetPawlooza event, which celebrates all things pet-related, will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 16 at Veterans Memorial Park.

PetPawlooza will feature educational presentations, pet supply and pet health vendors, pet celebration contests and games, pet adoption opportunities, a petting zoo, a showcase of the PetPawlooza featured pets Of the week contest and the selection of next year’s PetPawlooza mascot.

“We are very excited to offer this new event that celebrates all things pet-related,” Emma Cismesia, Westmont special events staff and PetPawlooza coordinator, said in a news release.

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Shaw Local News Network

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