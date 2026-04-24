Randall Road construction updates in northern Kane, southern McHenry: New lane, intersection closings coming

(file photo) Traffic backups are expected in northern Kane County as construction crews close lanes on Randall Road. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Traffic is expected to back up in northern Kane County as workers close lanes on Randall Road south of Illinois Route 72.

Starting April 27, construction workers will be in the area near the Carrington Drive intersection, located north of Elgin and west of Sleepy Hollow.

Construction crews are closing lanes on Randall Road in northern Kane County starting in April, 2026. (Photo Provided By The Kane County Division of Transportation)

Backups are expected to continue until this section of the project is completed around May 27, according to the Kane County Division of Transportation.

“These closures are necessary to provide safe access for roadway widening construction activities,” division staff said in a release.

For the first week, the outside northbound lane of Randall Road near Carrington Drive will be closed. For the following two to three weeks, workers will be closing the southbound lanes, reducing traffic to one lane in each direction.

Division staff said intermittent daytime lane closures may occur between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution through the site as flaggers might be present to help direct traffic safely through the construction zone.

The entire project is expected to be completed by December.

A few miles north of there, more roadwork is happening on Randall Road in the Crystal Lake and Lake in the Hills area, the second phase of a major widening and roadway overhaul.

As part of that long-term project, new intersection closures are due to begin the week of May 4, according to McHenry County officials who are overseeing the work. The closing of Randall’s intersections with Village Road and Angela Lane is expected to last for about four weeks. The roads themselves will remain open.

Access from Randall will remain available at Miller Road and Alexandra Boulevard.

The closures depend on the weather, so updates in schedules are possible and can be checked at randallroad.info.