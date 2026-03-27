No Kings protests planned for Saturday, March 28 across northern Illinois

Shaw Local file photo – Organizers taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s policies are planning another round of No Kings protests across multiple northern Illinois cities on Saturday, March 28, 2026. (Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Organizers taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s policies are planning another round of No Kings protests across multiple northern Illinois cities on Saturday.

“As President Trump escalates his attempts to control us, it is on us, the people, to show that we will fight to protect one another and our country,” No Kings organizers wrote on the official website. “If he believes we will roll over and allow him to take our freedoms, he is mistaken. We are coming together again on March 28 because we know we can overcome this repression when we unite.”

Similar protests have erupted with regularity since Trump entered his second term in office in January 2025. Some organizers have opposed federal policies they argue unfairly or illegally target immigrants, women, higher education and marginalized communities.

Protests are planned in DeKalb, Kane, Kendall, McHenry, Will, DuPage, Lake, Cook, Lee, La Salle, Kankakee, Whiteside and Ogle counties.

Here’s where some protests will take place:

Addison: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. - John F Kennedy Drive & West Lake Street

Algonquin: 10 a.m. to noon on the Fox River Bridge, Algonquin Road and South Harrison Street

Aurora: 1 to 3 p.m. at McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena Blvd

Bartlett: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bartlett Veterans Memorial at West Stearns and South Bartlett roads.

Barrington: 10 to 11 a.m. hosted by Barrington Area Democrats and Indivisible Barrington, at the Barrington Metra Station, 128 S. Wool St. Participants will gather in the Metra station parking lot before marching through downtown Barrington to Memorial Park at Hough Street and East Lincoln Street.

Bolingbrook: Begins at 11 a.m. at the intersection of East Boughton Road and North Janes Avenue

Crystal Lake: Noon at 5380 Northwest Highway

DeKalb: Noon to 2 p.m. outside Clinton Rosette Middle School, 650 N. First St. Organizers plan to march from the school to nearby Hopkins Park, 1403 Sycamore Road, DeKalb.

Dixon: 2 to 3:30 p.m., 200 S. Galena Ave. in front of the Old Lee County Courthouse

Downers Grove: 1 to 3 p.m at the intersection of Ogden Avenue and Main Street

DuPage County: 10:30 a.m. to noon. Organizers plan to protest at 11 major intersections on Roosevelt Road from Villa Park to Wheaton

Elgin: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kimball Street and Grove Avenue

Elmhurst: 1:30 to 3 p.m., Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York St.

Hampshire and Pingree Grove: Noon to 3 p.m. on Illinois Route 72 near Oak Knoll Drive, in the Hampshire-Pingree Grove area.

Highland Park: 11 a.m. at Highland Park City Hall, 1707 St. Johns Ave.

Kankakee: 2 to 5 p.m. at 450 E. Court St.

Lisle: 11 a.m. to noon - 3200 Ogden Ave. (Ogden and Karns Road)

Lombard: 10:30 a.m. at Westmore-Meyers Road

Lockport: Begins at 11 a.m. in Central Square, the first planned No Kings event in Lockport.

Joliet: 11 a.m. and last until 2 p.m., at Louis Joliet Mall along U.S.Route 30.

McHenry: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. along State Route 31 at McCullom Lake Road

Minooka: Begins at 5 p.m. at the intersection of Ridge Road and West Mondamin Street, near the CIBC Banking Center.

Morris: 2:30 to 4 p.m. at Eagle Shopping Center, 2429 Sycamore Drive

Naperville: 2 to 4 p.m. at Millenium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave.

Oak Brook: 2 to 4 p.m., 1111 W. 22nd St.

Oregon: 1 to 3 p.m., at the Ogle County Courthouse, Oregon

Oswego: Noon to 3 p.m. along Route 34 between Fifth Street and Prairie Market Drive

Ottawa: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., the website lists the rally’s location as private

Rock Falls: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., RB&W District Park, Rock Falls

Romeoville: Begins at 11 a.m. at the intersection of 135th Street and North Weber Road.

Shorewood: Senior citizens will protest in the 1100 block of North Rover Road. The group has organized in every major planned protest of the second Trump administration to date.

South Elgin: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Glen and Randall Roads, organized by We Can Lead Change, Indivisible Fox Valley Rising and Visibility Brigade.Willow Springs: 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Willow Springs Road between 50th and 53rd streets.

Wheaton: 10:30 a.m. at Roosevelt Road and Main Street