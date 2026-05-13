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Daily Journal

Crash claims life of St. Anne man

File art of police vehicle

File art of police vehicle

By Jeff Bonty

A 48-year-old St. Anne man died Tuesday when his motorcycle collided with a SUV on Illinois Route 1 at 4000 South Road.

Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner identified the victim as Charles Wilkens, who was pronounced dead at the scene. Gessner said Wilkens was not wearing a helmet.

The crash occurred approximately two miles north of St. Anne.

According to Illinois State Police Troop 5, at approximately 7:30 p.m., they responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle and SUV. The roadway was shut down and reopened at approximately 11:45 p.m.

State police said no further information is available.

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Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty

Jeff Bonty has been a reporter with the Daily Journal for 38 years, splitting his time in sports and now news. He is a native of Indiana.