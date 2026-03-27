No Kings protests set for Saturday in Rock Falls, Dixon, Oregon

There was a variety of signs displayed during Indivisible of Ogle County's rally Saturday, Aug. 16, 2025, in Oregon. (Earleen Hinton)

The No Kings protest movement is expected to be in full swing Saturday with more than 3,100 events in communities large and small across all 50 states and more than 9 million people expected to participate, according to organizers.

According to the No Kings website, local protests set for Saturday include:

• Rock Falls: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., RB&W District Park, Rock Falls

• Oregon: 1 to 3 p.m., Ogle County Courthouse, Oregon

• Dixon: 2 to 3:30 p.m., 200 S. Galena Ave. in front of the Old Lee County Courthouse

The movement is spreading around the world, said Ezra Levin, a cofounder of Indivisible, the activist group spearheading the events. Rallies are also planned in more than a dozen other countries, he said in an interview, including Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, France, Spain, Portugal, Switzerland, Italy, Greece, the Netherlands, Ireland, Sweden, Mexico and Australia.

This will be the third round of “No Kings” protests, which are organized by a broad coalition of groups opposed to what they call authoritarianism under President Donald Trump. Organizers say more than 5 million people took to the streets at more than 2,100 events last June, followed by more than 7 million people at more than 2,700 events last October.

The White House dismissed the planned protests as the product of “leftist funding networks” with little real public support.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.