Several anti-Trump No Kings rallies set for Saturday in Kane County area

Groups hold an organized protest of the Jan. 7, 2026, fatal shooting of Renee Good by an ICE officer in Minneapolis on Saturday, Jan. 10, 2026, on the pedestrian bridge over Randall Road at Silver Glen Road in South Elgin. Another rally is planned for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28 in tandem with anti-Trump rallies throughout the country. (Eric Peterson)

From Maui to Ecuador, Saint Lucia to St. Croix, Puerto Rico to Iceland, Australia to Kenya – No Kings rallies planned for Saturday against President Donald Trump appear to be rising to a crescendo of worldwide protest.

In the U.S., a map shows scores of rallies on the website nokings.org dot the country, from Watertown, South Dakota, to Amarillo, Texas; Greenville, South Carolina; Topeka, Kansas; Kotzebue, Alaska; and Jackson, Mississippi – and in Kane County.

We Can Lead Change, Indivisible Fox Valley Rising and Visibility Brigade have organized a rally where they’ve been before, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Silver Glen and Randall roads in South Elgin.

“We are going to have people on the ground and on the bridge,” said organizer Heidi DeMarco of Geneva.

A top issue this time is the SAVE Act, which DeMarco said is a flat-out voter suppression bill. The proposed amendment to the elections law would require American citizens to show documents like a passport or birth certificate to register to vote. Supporters say it ensures election integrity and prevents noncitizens from voting.

“The SAVE Act would disenfranchise millions of voters, millions of women who changed their names from birth certificates when they got married – now you need a marriage certificate," DeMarco said.

“You [would] have to show your passport. That disenfranchises people who do not have the financial means to travel out of the country. Only 50% have passports,” DeMarco said. “It’s difficult for people to be gathering all these documents – it’s by design. If it’s difficult, people are not going to do it. They’ll say, ‘It’s just my vote.’ It’s not ‘just their vote.’ It’s all the people in that situation.”

The SAVE Act passed the House, but it was defeated Thursday in a 53-47 vote, not getting the required 60 votes required to overcome a filibuster.

For DeMarco, there is a more sinister aspect to restricting voting rights.

The president is “trying to fix elections so he can stay in power and keep the Republican majority in both houses of Congress,” DeMarco said. “This is all part of him thinking he can do whatever he wants. And that’s what our country does not have: kings who can do whatever they want.”

DeMarco said Trump’s unilateral decision to attack Iran without talking to allies or Congress puts the U.S. in jeopardy of being attacked, and she contended it was “for the purposeful suspension of midterms.”

Midterm elections are held in the second year of a president’s term. This year, the midterm general election is Nov. 3.

Miki Powell of We Can Lead Change, said the last time the group hosted a rally at Randall and Silver Glen, about 10,000 people attended.

“I think the numbers are critical,” Powell said. “If we keep growing in numbers, that’s more people wanting to see this regime not be successful.”

As to what is accomplished by hosting rallies against Trump, Powell, of St. Charles, said being in community with like-minded people has everyone feeling energized.

“We can’t just roll over and die,” Powell said. “Giving up is unforgivable. Our children and grandchildren are counting on us to do the right thing.”

Other No Kings rallies Saturday in and near Kane County are:

• 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kimball Street and Grove Avenue in Elgin.

• 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bartlett Veterans Memorial at West Stearns and South Bartlett roads.

• 1 to 3 p.m. at McCarty Park, 350 E. Galena Blvd. in Aurora.

• Noon to 3 p.m. on Illinois Route 72 near Oak Knoll Drive, in the Hampshire-Pingree Grove area.

• 10 a.m. to noon on the Fox River Bridge, Algonquin Road and South Harrison Street, Algonquin.

• 10 to 11 a.m. Barrington Metra Station, 128 S. Wool St., Barrington.

• 2 to 4 p.m. at Millenium Carillon, 443 Aurora Ave., Naperville.